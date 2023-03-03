India's Water Startup 'SLII' wins 3rd cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award

Dubai [UAE], March 3 (ANI/India PR Distribution): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Sustainable Livelihood Initiative India (SLII) Pvt. Ltd., in recognition of winning the 3rd cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. With a total prize of USD 1 million, the Award encourages research institutions, individuals and innovators globally to develop new technologies for producing, distributing, storing, monitoring, desalinating, and purifying water using renewable energy; to address the challenge of water scarcity. Suqia UAE supervises the award, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is a notable contribution from the UAE to provide drinking water to people in need around the world.

For its work on highly sustainable and affordable 'Vardan Water Purifier', Sustainable Livelihood Initiative India (SLII) Pvt. Ltd won an award in the 'Innovative R&D Award - International Institutions' category.



"A platform like MBRAM Global Water Award offers recognition at an international level. Winning such a prestigious international award makes us very emotional and satisfied that we are on the right track to big achievements. It has also given us more responsibility to contribute further to society," said Vardan Dinesh Rathi, Co-founder & CMO of SLII. Official video on SLII's Vardan Water Purifier can be found here: https://youtu.be/SGzW7kErCkI

Vardan Water Purifier is an easy-to-use, domestic water purifier. Made for all kinds of homes, this purifier wastes no water, works without the need of any membranes, requires no complex mechanical parts or external energy and will purify water for at least 10 years or 150,000 litres (40,000 gallons) of water on DIY-maintenance. Water filtered through Vardan is completely fit for drinking and unlike several other filters, Vardan also takes care of viruses at an extremely affordable price point and at the same time being highly environmentally sustainable.

"Vardan Water Purifier is a result of 9+ years of continuous research and development. Currently, we are raising funds as a startup entity to set-up an industrial-scale manufacturing unit. We are also in talks with a few prominent players of the industry and will be available soon in the retail market" said Abhimanyu Dinesh Rathi, Co-founder & CEO of SLII.

