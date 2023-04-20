Indices volatile during morning trade; Sensex down 20 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): The key indices of the equity domestic market were volatile during the morning trade, tracking weak global cues. The investors are keeping a wait-and-watch mode as the majority of the corporate earnings announced till now are below markets' expectations. However, retail inflation and wholesale inflation have fallen in line with the RBI's limits.

BSE Sensex was down 20 points to 59,547.36 and NSE Nifty fell 15 points to 17,602.25 at 11.12 am on Thursday.

ITC, TCS, Asian Paints, L&T, Adani Enterprises and Wipro were among the gainers during the morning trade on Thursday while BCG, Gland, ICICI Securities and EKI Energy Services were some of the laggards on BSE. Other laggards were Cipla, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Axis Bank, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, and SBI.



Sectoral indices BSE Telecommunication, BSE Consumer durables, BSE Auto were in the positive territory while BSE Energy, BSE IT and BSE Oil were in the negative territory on Thursday's morning trade.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng went up 39 points, Japan's Nikkei surged 64 points, China's Shanghai lost 23 points and S&P ASX gained 6 points in Thursday's morning trade.

In US markets, Dow Jones dropped 79 points, Nasdaq and NYSE were trading in the positive territory and S&P/BMV lost 79 points when the exchanges closed on Wednesday.

In European markets, BEL, CAC, Amsterdam Exchange and Deutsche Borse were trading in the positive territory, FTSE 100 was down 100 points.

On Wednesday, BSE Sensex fell 0.27 per cent, or 159.21 points, to reach 59,567.80. Nifty 50 index decreased by 0.23 per cent, or 41.40 points, to close at 17,618.75 on Thursday. (ANI)

