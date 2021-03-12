INDINEWS celebrates FC Goa reaching the ISL 2021 semi finals

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): INDINEWS.COM, an online news portal for sports updates, celebrates the success of FC Goa in reaching the semi-finals in the Indian Super League 2021 (ISL). The news platform acknowledged the achievement of the club and appreciated the spirited performance by the team.

The club showed outstanding efforts and proved itself in this season as well as their star player, Igor Angulo is the joint top scorer currently in the league with 14 goals.

"We're pleased with the performance of the team this year despite the fact that there are many new faces including our coaching staff. To go unbeaten for 15 games straight is no mean feat and we have a lot of positives to take away from this season that we'll look to build upon next season," said Ravi Puskur Director of Football, FC Goa.

INDINEWS recognises that the love for football in the country is seeing a new high as fanatics go gaga over the teams. The INDINEWS.COM team strives to support the game passionately on its platform while celebrating the success of FC Goa so far this season. Helping the football buzz to soar higher by the day, INDINEWS has always endeavoured to be a significant harbinger in raising the bar of enthusiasm amongst the public by keeping sports fans updated with the latest news.

An INDINEWS spokesperson said, "FC Goa's performance has been stellar throughout the tournament and we're thrilled to see them reach the semi-finals. The team has performed brilliantly, winning fan loyalty along the way. We stand by the club and appreciate all the players' efforts in making the series such an exciting campaign. We're looking forward to the rest of the matches and posting the latest FC Goa news on INDINEWS.COM."



INDINEWS.COM is India's Super News Sports Site delivering regular updates of the latest tournaments, matches and events for sports-enthusiasts. By fueling fans' passion for the game and encouraging people to indulge intensely in the spirit of sports, the news portal is steering the future of the country in a bright direction while keeping them informed of the latest sporting events and talking points.

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL - reaching 6 semi-finals and 2 finals in 7 seasons.

In Season 2019/20, the club won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL side to win more than 50 games and score more than 200 goals.

Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of the Indian few Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. It's U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and nationally. The system has produced recognizable talents like Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and many more. The Gaurs are also the Champions of the GFA U20 & GFA U18 Leagues and the winners of the Goa Professional League in 2018/19.

