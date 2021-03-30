Indio Networks introduces fully Indian manufactured WiFi access points for enabling Public WiFi hotspots under PM-WANI Program

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indio Networks, a homegrown Indian data networking products company, today released a new line of indigenously manufactured, enterprise-grade WiFi Access Points.

Indio's enterprise-grade Access Points are specially engineered to support various Public WiFi development initiatives like PM-WANI and WiFi Choupal which require the latest generation, secure and affordable networking products. Built on patented technology, the access points support high user density and seamless WiFi connectivity in tough Indian conditions.

They deliver a throughput of 1267 Mbps and can support 256 users at a time, with advanced security features to ensure that user data is securely transmitted over the WiFi connection. All devices are fully compliant with Indian regulatory requirements as mandated by the Department of Telecommunications.



Indio Networks has developed WiOS, a next-generation WiFi management software that is used to configure, manage and monitor these access points over the Cloud. With simple Plug-n-Play, the Access Points can be deployed by anyone, without requiring technical know-how of complex RF and WiFi technology. Optimized for video streaming, people can seamlessly perform audio/video calls, online presentations and office work over WiFi.

"Indio Networks aligns with the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local. We believe in simplifying connectivity for common people and bringing Internet access to all the corners of the world. Our vision is to enable an ecosystem of small and mid-scale telecom & networking hardware manufacturers in India. India has huge potential to offer value innovation to emerging markets and Indio plans to be at the forefront of wireless technology. Our products will help bring economic growth and employment opportunities for millions of people around the world," said Rishikesh Ghare, CEO of Indio Networks.

"Indio is excited to bring fully Indian manufactured WiFi access points to the market. The current range of WiFi devices is built on the latest generation Qualcomm chipsets that deliver superior performance, extended range and fast throughput for modern wireless networks. Tested in challenging scenarios and high-density venues, all our products have delivered performances at par with industry benchmarks. We are looking forward to serving Digital India and other key initiatives from the Government and drive WiFi usage in our country," said the CTO of Indio, Sohail Ahmad.

