Indipaisa and Signzy partner to provide 63 million Indian Micro SMEs with a marketplace for all digital banking financial services

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI/TPT): India's fastest growing digital fintech platform Indipaisa (www.indipaisa.com) has partnered with Signzy, a global digital banking infrastructure provider and a leader in digital onboarding, to target over 63 Million Indian Micro SMEs; and offer them Indipaisa's Social Network-powered mobile Fintech platform; helping Indian micro-SME owners and operators manage their finances and grow their businesses using Indipaisa's integrated digital banking, lending, and GST tax filing platform.

As a part of this partnership, Indipaisa will leverage Signzy's market-leading DIY low-code merchant onboarding solution. Using Signzy's technology, Indipaisa will offer seamless and frictionless micro SME financial services targeting micro SMEs, their owners, operators, and their employees. These financial solutions are designed to help micro SMEs grow their businesses, comply with government tax laws, and secure a better future for themselves, their families, and their employees.

Aizaz Tahsildar, CEO, of Indipaisa, said, "In partnership with Signzy, we are delighted to provide value-added services to Millions of Indian micro-SME by introducing simple, fast and easy access to digital financial services via our mobile platform. Our platform offers India's most comprehensive set of solutions targeting micro SMEs: such as POS devices, Soft POS, GST tax services, payroll, micro-lending, e-commerce, electronic billing, and corporate & employee insurance services. Indian micro SMEs contribute the most to India's economic engine, job market, and economic growth. Our strategy to enhance the Indian ecosystem of Millions of micro SMEs aligns perfectly with the Indian government's long-term strategy for a digital and leading economy.

Ankit Ratan, co-founder, and CEO of Signzy said, "We are excited to have partnered with Indipaisa and support them in their mission to empower the Indian Micro SMEs ecosystem. Our industry-leading solution is designed to cut down time and costs for onboarding new customers while simultaneously delivering a much superior customer experience. It also meets the strictest information security regulations and data security requirements. Together with Indipaisa, we look forward to supporting and encouraging Micro SMEs to take advantage of Indipaisa's digital banking financial services marketplace in the most seamless way possible."

Nebil Ben Aissa, Founder, and Chairman of Indipaisa said, "I have always been impressed and fascinated with India; I have been investing in India since the early 2000s (more than 20 years ago), and I am very impressed with the social impact made by the partnership of Indipaisa with Signzy. With this new partnership, Millions of Indian micro & small business owners and operators will have access to high-quality commercial banking services at low affordable prices; a true success story of financial inclusion and social responsibility empowering emerging economies in the South East Asian markets.."



Highlighting the importance of the need for insurance, Narayanan Kannan, CIO, Indipaisa, Indipaisa, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/narenkannan/ ) said, "the Indipaisa Free app enables every Indian Micro SME owner to quickly download the Indipaisa free app and start benefiting from its free services immediately. Indipaisa uses the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), social networking, and big data innovations to solve the biggest technical and business problems of the Indian Micro SME. Our focus on investing in the latest technologies, and our instant and real-time intelligent service platform enable us to offer the highest quality service at the lowest cost affordable by the Indian micro-SMEs. This collaboration between Indipaisa and Signzy is an ideal partnership with the greatest impact on millions of micro SMEs and their surrounding ecosystem of customers, employees, suppliers, and family members"

Indipaisa (www.indipaisa.com), backed by Nexxo Ventures a Dubai-based digital banking venture firm, is changing the status quo and offering the highest-quality low-cost financial services addressing the needs of Millions of Indian micro & small businesses. Indipaisa offers a Social Network powered Fintech platform with integrated digital banking, digital payments, micro-lending, GST tax filing, payroll services, insurance, and many other vital services to the specific needs of Millions of under-serviced and under-banked Indian micro SMEs.

Signzy is a market-leading digital banking infrastructure provider that is redefining the speed, accuracy, and experience of how financial institutions are onboarding customers and businesses - using the digital medium. The company's award-winning no-code GO platform delivers seamless, end-to-end, and multi-channel onboarding journeys while offering customizable workflows. It gives these players access to an aggregated marketplace of 240+ bespoke APIs that can be easily added to any workflow with simple widgets.

Signzy is enabling 10 million+ end customer onboardings every month at a success rate of 99% while reducing the speed to market from six months to just three or four weeks. It works with over 240+ FIs globally including the 4 largest banks in India, a Top Three acquiring Bank in the US, and has a strong global partnership with Mastercard and Microsoft. The company's product team is based out of Bengaluru and it has a strong presence in Mumbai, New York, and Dubai. For more information, please visit https://signzy.com

