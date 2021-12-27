Indipaisa partners with NSDL Payments Bank to launch a new Fintech platform targeting India's flourishing 63 million SME sector

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Indipaisa, a member of the Nexxo Network, an international network of Fintech companies operating in Middle East Asia and Europe, is launching a set of innovative Financial Technology (Fintech) solutions targeting India's flourishing 63 million Small & Mid-sized Enterprise (SME) sector.

Indipaisa's mission is to empower SME owners and operators to take charge of their finances as well as give them facilities and services that help them grow their businesses, comply with government tax laws, and build a better future for their families.

Indipaisa, in partnership with NSDL Payments Bank, plans to introduce multiple financial products and services customized from the ground up to match the specific needs of Indian SME owners and operators. Furthermore, Indiapaisa is proud to be part of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India's drive to digitize payments, estimated to exceed USD 1.0 Trillion annually by the year 2025.

(L-R) Narayanan Kannan - CIO, Indipaisa, Aizaz Tahsildar - CEO, Indipaisa, Ashutosh Singh - President & CBO, NSDLPB, Diksha Khushalani - Business Head - Prepaid Cards, NSDLPB, Vipul Katiyar - Business Head - Merchant Acquiring, NSDLPB



Aizaz Tahsildar, CEO of Indipaisa said, "Indipaisa is very proud and honoured to work with NSDL Payments Bank to help Indian small businesses align with India's digital drive for a cashless society."

Tahsildar added, "We plan to offer high-quality fintech services at affordable prices, which is exactly what the Indian SME market needs; and our commitment to innovation, deep domain knowledge and technical expertise in fintech gives us a strong competitive advantage to execute our plans."

Nebil Ben Aissa, Chairman of Indipaisa said, "We are very excited to invest in India and offer our financial services to empower Indian small business owners and operators and help them build a better future for their businesses and their families. Our experience in servicing Indian small business owners and operators in the Middle East and other markets gives us confidence that our solutions will deliver value and gain traction in India".

On this tie-up, Ashutosh Singh, President &CBO, NSDL Payments Bank, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Indipaisa, as it aligns with one of our core objectives of taking digital banking and payment solutions to the small merchants across the country. Through this partnership, our effort will be to offer various convenient payment acceptance options to the merchants at very affordable costs. The settlement of the customer payments into the merchant bank accounts will be very quick and at zero cost to the merchant."

