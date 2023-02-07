Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) organises Golf Tournament to encourage business networking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Indo-American Chamber of Commerce has organised a Golf Tournament on 10th February, 2023 at Willingdon course to encourage business networking. The tournament will witness 90 plus corporate heads, Senior Representatives from the US Consulates, Diplomats & Government Officials.

IACC Golf Tournament & Business Networking Event will create a unique platform that brings the best business minds together on the Willingdon course making it an excellent global invest destination.

Top Corporates from Mumbai are expected to turn out in force for India's most exclusive, by- invitation golf tournament, presented by Indo- American Chamber of Commerce in association with Fleetguard, 360 ONE, Futurism and CISB.



Prashant Krishnan, Regional President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce said, "We are delighted that we could organise IACC OPEN Golf Tournament for the first time in Mumbai. It' is not only a platform to network and opportunity to win the title but also to close a deal or two."

The golf course presents a picture-perfect sight with beautifully presented fairways and true greens besides an excellent 19 hole followed by a selection of beverages and food.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

