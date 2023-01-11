Indo-Japan Joint Working Group to provide best road infra for commuters, freight: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transports and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Indo-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) will function together providing the best road infrastructure for commuters and freight movement and help India achieve its sustainable transport goals.

The Twitter handle of the Union Minister tweeted about the outcome of a meeting with the Japanese delegation, that discussed road transport in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and eco-friendly mobility.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.



The Union minister also tweeted: "We will hold joint projects for a massive digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and eco-friendly mobility."

Nitin Gadkari also said, "It was an immense pleasure to interact with the Japanese Delegation led by Mr. Koichi Hagiuda and Shri Hiroshi Suzuki to reiterate India's intense support towards cooperation with Japan in the sector of highways development, administration, and monitoring with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services."

The Union minister said, "Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia vide India's Act East Policy." (ANI)

