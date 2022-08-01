Indore-based author Dr A K Dwivedi's book "Corona ke Saath aur Corona ke Baad" released by Union Minister in Goa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): Renowned homoeopathic physician from Indore Dr A K Dwivedi unveiled his book "Corona ke Saath aur Corona ke Baad" at the residence of Goa MP Shripad Naik. The book offers real-life narratives of doctors, patients, paramedics, police, administration, bank workers, and corporate executives who played critical roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much academic and professional research has been conducted on the nature and occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic, but very few are directed to the general public, devoid of technical jargon. Dr A.K. Dwivedi's book serves as a reference document as it suggests solutions and effective protection from epidemics. The book effectively compiles information valuable for the present generation and the lessons to be learnt by generations.

Speaking at the book launch, Union Minister of State Shripad Naik said, "Corona epidemic cases are on the rise once more in the country. Before the situation becomes uncontrollable and frightening, as it did during the first two waves of Corona, complete control over the surging cases is essential. The book 'With Corona and After Corona' is a good start in the same direction."





Dr AK Dwivedi, the author of the book, stated that "We incorporated the experiences of every important section of society in this book, including doctors, patients, and paramedical staff, as well as the police, administration, bank workers, and corporators who played a very crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic since it impacted every section of society." Dr Dwivedi, the only member of the Scientific Advisory Board of CCRH, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, Madhya Pradesh, was also praised by His Excellency Mangubhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, for his exceptional work.

Many dignitaries graced the occasion, including Kusum Modi and Dr Divya Dixit. At the launch, it was jointly decided to dedicate the book to the loving memory of Chandraprabha Devi. On occasion, Bharat Modi, an eminent social worker from Indore, said, "I found the idea of the book so authentic and appealing that I suggested it to my mother."

The book's editor and senior author, Anil Trivedi, stated, "Corona pandemic, which has caused millions of untimely deaths and affected crores of people worldwide, should not be taken lightly. In the light of the same, such a novel work is the need of the hour. We are also working on the English translation of the book so that the critical information that the book holds is disseminated to the general public. We intend to release the English version of the book both nationally and internationally on the precious occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of our country's independence day."

The book's increasing popularity prompted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to comment on it at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, where he praised Dr Dwivedi and Trivedi for their efforts to raise public awareness about Covid-19. During the event, the book's author and editor also attended the Healthcopia South Asia Summit of Doctors, which was held at the Vivanta by Taj Hotel in Goa.

