Indraprastha Gas declares second interim dividend for its investors

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited on Thursday declared the second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for its investors for the financial year 2022-23.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

The record date is March 31, 2023, IGL said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.



"As informed vide letter dated March 18, 2023 the record date for ascertainment of shareholders entitled to receive the aforesaid interim dividend shall be March 31, 2023 (Friday)," it said.

The record date is set to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for payment of the dividend.

However, the date on which the announced dividend will be paid was not mentioned in the regulatory filing. (ANI)

