Indulge yourself with heartwarming Hot Beverages, delicious Thick Shakes, and exclusive offers at Ke-Winters Wonderland

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV): The iconic milkshake brand Keventers under its Winter campaign called Ke-Winters Wonderland brings back its delicious line of Hot Beverages consisting of Hot Chocolate flavours like Classic, Rum, Midnight, Tiramisu and Cappuccino for its patrons to sip on and bask in the warm dark flavours during the chilly winters.

The delightfully warm winter special flavours are developed by the in-house team and are uniquely curated to bring out the rich, magical flavours in every sip.

The special winter campaign also includes Keventers all new Thick Shake range consisting of 7 exciting and lip smacking flavours. In an effort to be a part of its customer's cozy winter evenings, Keventers is running special offers which have something for everyone.



The Ke-Winter Wonderland campaign has special offers running across all outlets where you can buy any Milkshake and get any Sundae at Rs 129*, or buy any Sundae and get the second Sundae at 30% off* and lastly buy any Thickshake, Hot Chocolate or Milkshake and add Chips @ Rs 39.

Speaking about the campaign, Aman Arora, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer from Keventers said, "With this campaign and the unique offers, we hope to infuse love and warmth into our customers' lives as they indulge in our specially curated drinks this winter season."

Keventers, creator of the iconic milkshake is India's first very own 'Made in India' brand. Established in 1925 by Edward Keventer, Keventers then became famed for its milkshakes. Acquired by Ram Krishna Dalmia in 1940, it underwent great changes through the course of history. From supplying to the Indian army to becoming the preferred choice for Delhiites walking around Connaught Place.

The brand was then revived in 2015 by Agastya Dalmia, Aman Arora and Sohrab Sitaram. Keeping the vintage tone alive with its signature glass bottles, the trio has completely revamped the brand in a way that makes it strike a chord with modern-day consumers. Presently Keventers has brand presence across India, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Kenya.

