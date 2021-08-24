Indus Valley launches Bio Organic DIY product line

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indus Valley Bio Organic, under the aegis of Indus Valley Cosmeceuticals, has launched twenty-six DIY combo Kits that are 100% Organic with a price range from Rs. 250 to Rs. 400. The launch is a step forward in their ongoing mission of "Making beauty safe and chemical-free", by rolling out an economical, DIY product line for customers.

Commenting on the launch Mr Shyam Arya, CEO and Founder of Indus Valley Cosmeceuticals said, "Even with everything operating from home, the stress and anxiety have had their fair share of ill effects on both our skin and hair. This makes it all the way more important to take proper care of our skin and hair. But with a market filled with chemical-laced products that do more harm than benefit, one has many thoughts before applying anything on their body. To ease our customers of this problem, we launched these DIY kits, which can start that repair action right away, sitting in the comfort of your house, with nothing but only selected ingredients directly from nature's lap."

The combos will have compact packing and will be offered at a very reasonable price. The launch is specially made for those who want to explore the effect of all-natural personal care products and beauty regimes for themselves. Since they are very economical, customers can explore and experiment with different kits for different damage solutions. Each combo also offers multiple applications (3 to 10) which help get better and consecutive results. It's a perfect gifting option for youngsters who can start or maintain their skin and hair care with organic products. The product will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, 1mg, Flipkart, Nykaa, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, and Myntra.



The combo contains packs of each individual ingredient separately which are to be mixed by the consumer. Proper measurement details are given which helps the user to know exact quantities of usage. The recipe book inside helps you to make multiple products using separate ingredients of the combo. Most ingredients have been awarded the ECOCERT Organic Certification, USDA Organic Certification, Not Tested on Animals Certification, Vegan Ingredients Certification

A homegrown brand of hair colors, that aims to popularise Safe and Chemical Free beauty care using the wisdom from India's age-old tradition, that is free from all commonly used chemicals like ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, paraphenylenediamine, barium, and other heavy metals that cause irreparable harm to hair strands, the organically natural hair dye comes as a fresh breather against all the harmful chemical dyes is currently available. After successfully creating its place globally for 25 years, the brand introduces itself in India with a campaign 'India Against Grey' which aims at addressing permanent greying of hair, damaging melanin, growth of new grey hair, dryness, breakage, and several issues that are the result of hair coloring. It is a cosmetic brand with a range of natural Organic Certified and Halal Certified hair dyes, organic hair, and skincare products. Their factory is situated in Lower Himalayas in the eco-friendly surrounding to produce high-quality natural cosmetics. The products are free of artificial fragrances or harsh chemicals and are also cruelty-free.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

