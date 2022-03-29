Indusface is the Only Vendor To Be Named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice' in All the 7 Segments of Voice of Customer WAAP 2022 Report

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PR Newswire): Indusface, a Tata-funded Application Security SaaS company, has been recognized as a Customers' Choice globally. It is the only vendor to also be a Customers' Choice in all the segments of the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of Customer': Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) report. Indusface has also achieved the rare feat of becoming the only company to get a 100 per cent recommendation rating from the customers for the second consecutive year. This reaffirms the reputation and place that Indusface has built in the WAAP market globally.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner's expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from end-users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology. See the full "Voice of the Customer" methodology here.

Having topped all the segments is an unprecedented feat for an Indian SaaS Company, and it augurs well for the sector's rise as a global supplier of top-quality technologies.

"Our cutting-edge solutions, round-the-clock monitoring, and management of application security needs ensure complete peace of mind for clients and the freedom to scale their business. It is this unmatched combination that has led Indusface to be acknowledged as the only vendor to be named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice' in all the 7 segments for Web Application and API Protection," said Ashish Tandon, CEO and Founder, Indusface. "We remain committed to protecting our clients through our constant innovation and ability to understand and resolve the application security needs of enterprises across the world."

Indusface achieved the stellar position of being the only vendor to be a Customers' Choice in all the 7 segments of the Gartner VOC 2022 Peer Insights WAAP report:

Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Web Application and API Protection

1. Global

Deployment Region Segment

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe, the Middle East and Africa

4. North America

Company Size Segment (by Annual Revenue)

5. Large Enterprises (1B - 10B USD)

6. Mid-Market Enterprises (50M - 1B USD)



Industry Segment

7. Services

Venkatesh Sundar, CMO and Co-Founder, Indusface, said, "To be ranked as a customers' choice in all the segments in the report is a matter of great pride for us. As a company, Indusface has always innovated and built its product roadmap by taking a customer-first approach and it is quite encouraging and humbling to get this acknowledgement from clients across the world. We are grateful and reassure all our clients with consistent and superior tech support and we will strive even harder to sustain and get better in the years to come with our product capabilities."

Indusface serves diverse and renowned clientele globally and a sample of end-user reviews submitted includes:

"Complete Peace Of Mind For Application Security" -- Global Head Infra & Security in the Travel industry. (Full Review)

"Application Context-Specific Bot Mitigation Was Provided By AppTrana" -- GM Applications in the Services industry (Full Review)

"Proactive And Fully Featured API Protection" -- Product head in the Finance Tech industry (Full Review)

"Excellent Service That Allows A Transparent And Easy Implementation Of WAF In A Short Time" -- Manager in the Media and Publishing industry (Full Review)

"Excellent Product That We Want To Use Multi-Year -- CIO in the Healthcare industry (Full Review)

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective and unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 3000-plus global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine. Indusface has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund II, is the only vendor to be named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice' in all the 7 segments for Web Application and API Protection Report 2022, is a "Great Place to Work" certified SaaS product company, is PCI, ISO27001, SOC 2, GDPR certified and has been the recipient of many prestigious start-up awards such as the Economic Times Top 25, NASSCOM DSCI Top Security Company, Deloitte Asia Top 100, among others.

