Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and son Akash Ambani visit Somnath on the occasion of Mahashivratri

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/Mediawire): Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Mahadev. They were welcomed by P.K. Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai.





Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani prayed before the deity, offering Abhishek. The pujari of the temple offered sandal paste and stole as mark of respect.

The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour. On the auspicious occasion, Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

