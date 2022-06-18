Industrialist Rushikesh Patil gets Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): Sakal Media Group held the auspicious event' Idols of Maharashtra Award 2022' to felicitate and encourage the success of those Son of The Soil, who have inspired society through their services and visionary work.

In an event organised by Sakal Media Group, Rushikesh Patil, director of Patil Empire and Royal Group of Construction and Infrastructure, was presented with the Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award for showing his excellence in the corporate world.

Under the outstanding vision and efforts of this young industrialist, Patil Empire, the establishment has scaled new heights of success in the Real Estate, Infrastructure and Chemical sectors.

Rushikesh Patil was an individual belonging to different segments, honoured with the Son of The Soil Idols of Maharashtra Award by eminent bigwigs. His inspiring career in the industry has made the jury select him as a youth icon.



While speaking at the event, Patil said, "I am deeply honoured to have been selected as an inspiring and emerging leader. As a true professional, I would only say that one should always work to demonstrate full potential and should have a will to grow under corresponding circumstances. And as a leader, try to create an environment in which people are motivated to excel and achieve goals that will benefit the organisation, themselves and the society as a whole."

Today the Royal Infrastructure Company has become one of the most trusted names in the construction, infrastructure and energy sector. With the induction of advanced and innovative technologies, it completes ongoing projects on time (canals, dams and roads, etc) and has unlocked new projects across the country. The latest being the ones in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with the support of the state government. Patil Empire's core value; To work according to the customers' needs makes it an innovative pioneer firm.

Taking charge as the top management leader Rushikesh Patil's corporate tactics made the Group achieve perfection in the construction, infrastructure, chemical and energy sectors. With sharp business acumen, he diversified the company's investments in other sectors such as the film industry, finance, call centre, security agency, hotel industry, spa and salon industry and steel industry. Again, the self-made business tycoon is always at the forefront of fulfilling his corporate social responsibility. During the testing times in Covid, the company, as a part of its CSR initiative, collaborated with charities, ashrams, etc., to distribute rations, food packets, and other essential items. Under his leadership, last year, an environmental project of plantation of 10000 trees was completed.

His unparalleled achievements in such a short span won him multiple awards and accolades. He was recently conferred with trendsetter award 2022 by the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Furthermore, he has been the proud recipient of 'Young Dynamic Entrepreneur-India by Global Business Forum India' and 'Young Successful Entrepreneur-Star India'.

