New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Household names of the past like the Ambassador Car, Bajaj Scooter, Dynora Television, and HMT Watches were some of the most sought after brands at one time, however, they are not at the prime anymore.

The reason lies in the famous saying 'Change is the only thing that is constant. Those who can cope with changing times are the ones who will emerge successfully.

Academia and industry are two different worlds operating on different pedestals. Both have different purposes and different ideologies. However, the gap in the industry requirements and the job readiness in the students is compelling these two different worlds to come together to address and solve some of the real-world challenges.

According to 'National Employability Report', a major segment of graduates remains unemployable, which is based on a study of more than 1,50,000 engineering students from over 650 colleges, 80 per cent of them were unemployable and only three per cent had suitable skills to be employed in software or product market.

One of the approaches to tackle the problem of lacking skill and job readiness is partnerships between the industry and academia.

InternshipWALA.com provides a platform for Industry- Academia Collaboration with the aim to guide the students by the industry experts so that they realize early in the career what they are capable of and make them industry ready.

InternshipWala.com is an online platform for training, internships, jobs and projects. The company is accredited by International Accreditation Services. Some of the services offered under Industry-Academia Collaboration to bridge skills gap are

* Regular Online Sessions

Regular online sessions for the students are provided by the industry experts wherein students get to interact with industry professionals and understand the industry demands

* Minor and Major Project

The experts help in minor and major projects online under the guidance of experts from the industry. The platform provides live projects to the students and guide the students at each level of the project development life cycle.



* Internships and Industrial Training

InternshipWALA.com provide customized internships with GODADDY certifications, GoDaddy certified technology & business programmes. An online training and certification program co- created with industry experts, crafted to build technical & commercial proficiency, to shape students' career as a certified professional. They also aim at bringing career-focused programmes that empower individuals to become industry professionals and allow entrepreneurs to add to their skills, from a host of well-selected technology & business programmes.

* Campus Drives

Additionally, campus drives for the students are arranged on request by the Department/College/University

* Innovation and Entrepreneurship

For students who want to startup, the platform provides mentors, technology support and guide them in compliances, documentation and funding. Furthermore, soft skill and behavioural skill sessions are also regularly conducted.

Partnering with InternshipWALA.com for Industry-Academia Collaboration is very easy, as aspirants just need to fill up the online form available on the InternshipWALA.com website and avail the benefits. Furthermore, InternshipWALA will keep the partner institute updated.

InternshipWALA.com aims to partner with 1000 institute and universities especially from Tier II and Tier III cities in the new financial year as the students from these cities have fewer opportunities. The platform strongly believes that with the Industry-Academia Collaboration, the students will be ready for the change. It will imbibe the required skills and inculcate the art of thinking innovatively to solve problems by reducing the gap that students face when they join the workforce of a company.

At InternshipWALA.com, the motto is - the future belongs to those who prepare for it today and the team works tirelessly to achieve their goals.

