Industry-first practice 1 year fuel free by JITENDRA EV TECH

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Industry-first practice by JITENDRA EV TECH, A company based out of Nashik. After establishing itself as a formidable player by qualifying in fame 2 subsidy for its flagship model JMT 1000 HS.

This is an initiative to support the Government's vision, the fame scheme, and to provide the customers tangible benefits by providing free electric fuel. This is expected to evoke a mass response and will generate Enthusiasm in the Indian customers and motivate them to Switch Over to E-Mobility.

Nasik-based Jitendra EV Tech has launched an innovative money-saving scheme for its customers JMT 1000 HS EV scooter model.

The company has decided to offer free electric fuel to its customers for a period of 1 year*. As per calculations for a period of 1 year. As per calculation, the customer shall consume E Fuel (electric units) which will be approximately Rs 4500/ Anum*. As against that company is willing to offer Rupees 5000/- which is equivalent to free Electric-fuel for 1 year*. Offer valid till March 31.

The scooter is powered by a 1000 watt BLDC waterproof motor. It offers a range of 90 km per charge. It comes with the latest features including tubeless tyre, Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Mobile Charging USB Port, Motor Walk Assist (Reverse Motion) another highlight of this model is its 3 years warranty on motor and battery.

"This act is an appeal to the customers of India to switch over to 'E' Mobility and save time -money -Environment. It will reduce dependence on fossil fuel.", says CMDJitendra Shah. Jitendrabhai's keen interest in the latest technology led him to start investing in research on alternate fuel mobility solutions in 2012. R&D projects on 3 wheeler rickshaws were undertaken with alternate energy sources like fuel cell, Lead Acid, and then LI battery packs. Investment in Controller technology and other new EV technologies has since continued.

India is expected to be the world's third-largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2026.

The industry currently manufactures 25 million vehicles, of which 3.5 million are exported. India holds a strong position in the international heavy-duty vehicle scene as it is the world's largest tractor manufacturer, second-largest bus manufacturer, and third-largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased by 2.7 percent, two-wheelers by 4.86percent, and three-wheelers by 10.27 percent in 2018-2019, namely 2017-2018. In April-March 2019, overall auto exports increased by 14.5 percent. The overall commercial vehicle segment grew by 17.6 percent in April-March 2019.



The sector attracted USD 22.4 billion in FDI between April 2000 and June 2019, representing 5.1percent of total FDI inflows.

India's annual production was 29.08 million vehicles in 2018 compared to 25.33 million in 2017, recording healthy growth of 14.8 percent. The sector is expected to reach USD 135 billion by 2020 and USD 300 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 15 percent.

India is expected to become the third-largest passenger vehicle market in the world by 2021. In the fiscal year 2018-2019, passenger vehicle sales grew 2.70percent, two-wheelers by 4.86percent, and three-wheelers by 10.27percent compared to the fiscal year 2017-18.

In April-March 2019, overall auto exports increased by 14.50percent. The overall commercial vehicle segment grew by 17.55percent in April-March 2019.

The company plans to launch new models and offers to its existing and new clients and further strengthen its position as a leading EV manufacturer in India. The company is planning to start exports by the year 2022.

We are committed to providing greener options so that we can save our environment from pollution from fossil fuels.

This attractive scheme will sound beneficial to customers who are looking to switch to EV and or economical and greener options when it comes to daily commuting.

Website-https://jitendraev.com/

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

