Industry gearing up for Asia's largest show on woodworking, furniture manufacturing & mattress manufacturing - DELHIWOOD 2023

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): At the upcoming 7th edition of DELHIWOOD, scheduled to take place from 2 -5 March, 2023 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida (DELHI, NCR), the stakeholders from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry will get an opportunity to meet numerous national and international decision-makers. On display will be the latest Furniture Production Technologies, Woodworking Machinery, Tools, Fittings, Accessories, Raw Materials and Products etc.

Leading players from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing segment will converge at DELHIWOOD 2023 to meet numerous national and international decision-makers, acquire new customers and discuss key issues including Digitalization, sustainability, skilling, supply chain management and also discover new trends, technologies and materials.

The rising demand for modern interiors including wardrobes and sofas, the growth of residential construction projects as well as the hospitality sector are some of the factors which are bolstering the Indian furniture market. Easy availability of furniture through online and offline distribution channels is fueling industry expansion across the country.

As a knowledge-sharing forum, DELHIWOOD will feature multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations organized by leading Industry associations as well as Skill development programs organized by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India. https://www.delhi-wood.com/

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), held concurrently will have on display mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, machinery and supplies, bed systems, new materials, trade associations, business services and media. In a bid to meet increasing demands and offer customers a seamless experience, mattress manufacturers today are relying on technology and digital initiatives to enhance the entire production and buying experience. With increased demand for better products and innovative companies entering the mattress technology space, the market in India is expected to change substantially in the coming times. http://www.indiamattressexpo.com/



Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, "India enjoys a favourable place in the Asian market, it has the technology, the talent as also the demand. So, all in all it is for sure worthwhile to invest in India looking at the great potential the country has on offer".

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India said, "The demand for wooden furniture in the Indian market is mainly driven by the residential sector. The wood furniture market in India is competitive due to the presence of a large number of small and local manufacturers in the market, accounting for a larger share in production. The need for modular furniture provides immense opportunities for wooden furniture and hardware owners in the market. We are confident that DELHIWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the demands of this sector".

The second edition of "Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)", one day conference, to be held on the 3rd of March.



Key Highlights:

- Over 50,000 Sqms Exhibition space

- 600+ Exhibitors

- 10+ Country pavilions

- 25,000+ Woodworking Professionals

- Product launches and technical demonstrations of woodworking machines

- Seminars and Conferences by Industry Experts

- Training and Skill development programs

- Interactive forums for visiting architects, interior designers and builders

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide.

