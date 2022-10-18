Industry Leaders Outline Roadmap for collaborative enterprise IoT opportunities and India Specific Use Cases for smart homes business landscape

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading AIoT experts and industry leaders connected and brainstormed ideas for collaborative enterprise IoT opportunities and India specific use cases for smart homes business landscape.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th edition of AIoT & Smart Homes Innovation Conclave 2022 on the theme 'AIoT in India Today - Be a Disruptor or be Disrupted', Industry Leaders shared their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on Artificial Internet of things (AIoT).

Organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, the summit was supported by senior leadership teams from MediaTek, JIO Platforms, ABB, ACC, Siemens Advanta, Wipro, Samsung among others.

This year's event transformed as a platform for collective thinking that can lead the way to build an inclusive India specific AIoT led innovation and technology ecosystem covering the entire AIoT ecosystem including Smart Factories, Smart Homes, Connected Mobility, Industry 4.0, Data Analytics for Smart Enterprises, Privacy & IoT Security and digital automation innovations.

Speaking at the event, Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore, "As India is gearing up for the next wave of industrial revolution, home automation has emerged as key enabler in setting up tremendous possibilities for connected home ecosystem. IoT-enabled and AI powered applications like predictive and personalized automation will improve the user experience and add value to the smart home by creating life more secure, comfortable and easy, along with digital technologies serving as the major growth pillar. As per Industry reports, the Indian smart home market is expected to increase two-fold, from $3 billion estimated in 2020, to around $6 billion by 2022 and globally, the smart home market is set to grow to $53.45 billion by 2022. Smart technologies and hyper-connected IoT device networks will enable end consumers to access fast, reliable and always-on experiences capable of meeting the user's growing connectivity demands."



Sharing his insights at the event Chethan Seegehalli, Head Digitalization & Technology Solutions, Siemens Advanta, stated that we are at an inflection point in our journey towards using AI for transforming businesses. Moving from pilot to production doesn't look impossible anymore. Even traditional domains that are resistant to adopting new technologies are slowly opening up to the possibilities of AI. The Confluence of (almost unlimited) Compute, Connectivity and Algos is drastically changing the landscape and the disruption has just begun. Coming days will see massive disruption in many areas such as sustainability, productivity and localization.

Speaking about the event Shishir Gupta, CEO, Oakter stated, "The event was very well organized. Within half a day we could get insights on developments on IOT projects & products across the country. Great work by Konnect team to keep it concise, still make it comprehensive."

Sharing his insights at the event Sunil David, Advisor IoT & AI Startup's stated, "India is at the cusp of an IOT and AI powered Digital revolution that will have tremendous business and societal impact and when we unleash the potential of 5G it is bound to create exponential value."

Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, KONNECT Worldwide Business Media stated, "Industry has realized the importance of Physical in Person Meets in the Pandemic. The 12th Annual AIoT & Smart Homes Innovation Conclave continues to offer a robust platform to bring together technology thought leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to discuss, brainstorm, and deliberate on the benefits, opportunities, and challenges to bring cutting-edge technologies to the masses. This year we had about 150 plus Sr. level attendees from 100 plus top-notch companies, including startups coming together to interact, connect and exchange ideas on the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting AIoT & Smart Homes business in India. We are looking forward to bring many such content-led forums for the industry & are thankful to the industry for the overwhelming support extended."

