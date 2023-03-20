INDYA collaborates with Designer VARUN BAHL for a limited edition capsule - Celebration of Spring

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/PNN): Indya, the modern Indian wear brand and eponymous Ecommerce platform that has taken designer wear to the length & breadth of the country as well as to international shores is pleased to announce their latest collaboration with designer Varun Bahl. The collection is a subtle nod to the high-spirited exuberance that Indya offers, and an ingenious homage to Varun Bahl's signature style that is as understated as it is surreal.

Inspired by the joy of spring and the unmatched vibrancy of a freshly sprouted summer garden, the festive line unveils a floral fantasy brought to life in a soft sorbet colour palette of vintage pinks, bright fuchsia, uplifting mustard, refreshing lime green, and a dreamy seafoam-masterfully offset with metallic foils, delicate thread and zari embroidery, shimmering sequins and drop pearl and gota trims.

"The response to our designer collaborations has been overwhelming in the past, and we're so stoked to bring to our audience this new capsule with Varun Bahl. The collection beautifully captures his signature, but with Indya's functional flair, and the outcome brings forth vibrant floral prints and delicate embroideries on a really fresh colour palette perfect for summer.", says Shivani Poddar Co-Founder, Indya.



Majestic blooms and painterly paisleys are generously splashed on new age renditions of classic silhouettes featuring playful details. Think draped sarees with endless ruffles, sheer capes and floor-sweeping anarkalis with asymmetrical hems, voluminous lehengas and tiered shararas-striking the perfect chord between classic and contemporary. Also part of the Indya x Varun Bahl offering are matching festive ensembles for little girls in the 3-14 age bracket as part of the recently launched Miss Indya collection.

Speaking of the collaboration, Varun Bahl adds "I am delighted to be associated with Indya. It's been an absolute pleasure to design for a larger mainstream audience while retaining our special signatures".

"The idea behind all our collaborations to present ensembles that are light on the pocket while being heavy on the fashion quotient. With Varun Bahl, we are happy to present this distinctive and playful festive capsule collection to our shoppers in India and across the world!", concludes Shivani.

The collection launches on 17th March 2023 and is Priced in the range of INR 1000-6500. It will be retailed from the brand's website, www.houseofindya.com, Indya's exclusive brand stores, key large format stores, and leading domestic and international online marketplaces.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

