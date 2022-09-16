iNeuron collaborates with S Chand to upskill students of MGU University, Kerala in technology-driven courses

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): iNeuron Intelligence Private Ltd, one of India's fastest upskilling ed-tech players, offering 230+ Courses across all technologies has partnered with leading publishing and education services group, S Chand and Company Ltd to sign an agreement with Mahatma Gandhi University(MGU), a state-owned public university headquartered in Kottayam in the state of Kerala, for upskilling students in technology-driven programs such as data science, coding, AWS, analytics, Java, etc.

Once the programme begins in October 2022, over 15,000 students will have access to it through a very affordable 2-year subscription plan, according to the MoU. Under this project, iNeuron will be leveraging its platform that will offer live and bundled classes, 24/7 support, live projects, resume reviews, mock interviews, internships, and employment guarantee programmes to the students.

Onboard the teaching team for these modules are the best tech educators in the industry such as Sudhanshu Kumar, Krish Naik, Hitesh Choudhary and Navin Reddy. These well-known digital entrepreneurs and YouTube personalities have been content creators offering their first-hand knowledge for these tailored courses.



Commenting on the partnership, Sudhanshu Kumar, Founder, CEO and Chief AI engineer of iNeuron Intelligence Private Ltd said, "Kerala is a model for education in India, and MGU, which was named the Best University in Kerala (2020), is a representative of that potential. On a national and career level, upskilling must be taken seriously today more than ever. Because India is still adjusting to newer technologies, employers are seeking candidates with newer skills. MGU, in our belief, will establish a benchmark for educational institutions with this upskilling programme. Being a part of this endeavour is an honour for us and we hope to exceed all expectations."

Kumar commenting on iNeuron's role in the collaboration remarked, "The abilities that employers are actively looking for in the technology industry are directly addressed throughout every course module that will be provided to the students. Understanding how advanced technologies operate is essential, but much more so, knowing how to apply them to your field and job responsibilities is essential for adjusting to the evolving technological landscape. Since 2019, our courses have helped students, in job placements and career transitions. The platform has benefited approximately 75,000 students, and more than 15,000 of them have been successfully placed in jobs or undergone job transitions. We are positive that our services' track record will continue, and we'll be able to offer the students of MGU an edge in the industry."

iNeuron Intelligence Private Ltd, is one of India's fastest upskilling ed-tech players that provides 360 degrees solutions from learning to internship and to finding a job with 230+ courses, 500+ live projects, 24/7 Doubt Assistance, and lifetime access. Offering tech courses in futuristic technologies (AI, MI, DL, etc) it has live as well as recorded sessions, career counselling, a revolutionary job portal and the option of 'raising a demand' for any new course that will be made available within months.

The students have been placed in well-known companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Deloitte, etc. However, it's not just a platform for job seekers but job creators as well with the facility of innovation labs that allows product development at R&D labs and start-up incubation facilities in a city like Bengaluru. iNeuron has scripted numerous success stories of placement assistance that comes with a guarantee and job transition while making education experiential, affordable and accessible irrespective of financial and educational backgrounds. Founded by former EY and Panasonic engineers Sudhanshu Kumar and Krish Naik (625K subscribers, started his teaching journey through YouTube), iNeuron began as a product development company before becoming the OTT platform for education. With its commitment to quality education and zeal for innovation, iNeuron is poised for sustainable growth.

