Infallible Pharma Bullish on Indian Market, targets Rs 1000 crore revenue in next five years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infallible Pharma, a certified pharmaceutical company of Indian origin is all set to gain deeper market penetration and achieve Rs. 1000 crore revenue in the next five years.

Starting its operations as a pharma distribution company in the critical care segment, top pharma company in India, Infallible Pharma has gradually emerged as a full-fledged pharmaceutical company that gained considerable reputation in anticoagulant, antibiotic and critical care medicines segments.

A well-recognized and leading supplier of injectable medicines to hospitals and nursing homes across India in the fastest-growing segment of critical care - parenteral injectable therapy - Infallible Pharma is the leading producer of critical care medicines in India. During the pandemic when there was a dearth of critical care medicines due to unexpected stoppage of imports but Infallible Pharma, the leading pharma company in India attended all the emergency calls and supplied all the required medicines without any disruptions. Buoyed by the high demand for its products during the pandemic, Infallible Pharma had registered high turnover last year.

Hari Om, Chairman, Infallible Pharma Private Ltd said, "Moving ahead with its mission to serve humanity by supplying affordable medicines, Infallible Pharma has already embarked on massive expansion across the country. We are very bullish on expanding our footprints all across the country and we look forward to touch revenue mark of Rs 1000 crore in the next five years. Infallible Pharma aims to rank among the top global Indian Pharmaceutical companies recognized for its quality standards, timely delivery, cost effectiveness, and an ever widening portfolio of healthcare products - both in India and overseas."

Infallible Pharma's products include Antibiotics, Anesthetical and nephrology segments. Its customer base include some of the leading names in the Indian Pharma industry and reputed corporate hospitals and government institutions. Best pharma company in India, Infallible Pharma has achieved number one position in Heparin Sodium Injection & Enoxaparin Sodium injection (Prefilled syringes), a blood thinner used to prevent and treat blood clots, selling over 8 lakh 50 thousand vials of this prescription drug on a monthly basis. Currently, Infallible Pharma is one of the largest manufacturers of Heparin Sodium injection in India.



Emerging pharma company in India, Infallible Pharma has its presence in almost all the districts and major cities in India, while its major market is south, north-east India and UP. Around 90% of the company's business comes from West and South India. Currently it's expanding heavily in North India and the eastern part of country. With its focus on growing its ICU and anesthetic drugs range, Infallible Pharma has more than 120 Medical Representatives (MRs) in its team who meet doctors and deliver products in hospitals and pharmacies. The company further aims to recruit 250 MRs this year.

It is moving ahead with its mission to serve humanity by supplying affordable medicines as well as other healthcare products and services around the globe, thus becoming a globally acclaimed and trusted pharmaceutical company. It aims to rank among the top global Indian pharmaceutical companies recognised for its quality standards, timely delivery, cost effectiveness, and an ever widening portfolio of healthcare products - both in India and overseas.

For more information, Please visit www.infalliblepharma.com.

