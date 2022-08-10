Infiflex strategies to transform businesses to the Cloud

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): Why Cloud Computing, the technological innovation, gain prospective grounds to impact the world and improve the way organizations operate? Infiflex Technologies has answers to all.

Since 2010, Infiflex Technologies, a cloud computing company had a humble beginning with 2-member team of developers in a two-room rented office in Kolkata, turned to 200+ strength of late. With the current growth rate, Infiflex will easily become a 1000-employee company in the next 5 years.

"The core team had infused around eight years of focused effort to build the flagship product Giffy, a powerful business framework aimed at accelerating SMB organizations to transform their IT infrastructure to the cloud," informed Jude Mohanty, Founder and trendsetter, Infiflex Technologies Private Limited.

Offering business consultancies and optimal solutions through cloud-based products and services, Infiflex is extensively successful becoming the most trusted partner of Google, AWS and the Google cloud platforms.

While discussing on the basic concept developed to take up the initiative, Jude mentioned by introducing a co-branding strategy with Google Apps in 2010, various companies started knowing Infiflex, hence pitching its flagship products Giffy and Chekinwas never difficult, no looking back thereafter!



Within the next two years, Infiflex opened branch offices across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In 2021, Infiflex established an operational presence in Singapore and the USA. Its customer base has spread across the globe and includes major brands, that are leaders in their respective areas of specialization.

The rapid growth of Infiflex is based on twofold factors.

Infiflex is one of the early adopters of the cloud platform and cloud technology is the core competence of the company.

Infiflex has embarked on the wonderful journey of expansion plans for its team and its portfolio of products and services as well. The company serves as Sales Partner for Microsoft and Amazon too, in the Cloud Services status quo. Its recent Media venture is growing at a steady pace.

Infiflex is setting up its own Centre of Excellence in Bengal Silicon Valley, Kolkata for which the work has begun in full swing.

The primary objective is to hire professionals and train them on state-of-the-art cloud technologies with the foundational infrastructure laid fundamentally by world leaders like Google, Microsoft and Amazon. This step will open new opportunities of employment for deserving technology professionals.

