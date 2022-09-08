Infinity Learn acquires Edupreneur Village accelerated EdTech Startup Don't Memorise

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EdTech startup Don't Memorise, accelerated by Edupreneur Village, has been acquired by Sri Chaitanya group's EdTech arm Infinity Learn for an undisclosed amount.

Don't Memorise focuses on the K-10 segment -- specifically for grades 6 to 10 -- developing curriculum-aligned short videos in English, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali languages mainly for Maths and Science. It boasts of over 250 million YouTube views and more than two million subscribers.

Edupreneur Village is part of Sri Aurobindo Society, 62-year-old organization, with 300+ centers across the world. Edupreneur Village is India's largest EdTech ecosystem nurturing Education Startups across India, by providing them Acceleration Support, Consumer Access and Investment Connect.

Sambhrant Sharma, Director-Education and Member-Executive, Sri Aurobindo Society, has a cherished lay-down of the association with Don't Memorise, "YouTube video content developed by Don't Memorise is a template for low-cost high quality academic content for countless millions in the country. Broad-basing this kind of content in numerous languages and curriculums together with a proper academic structure can do wonders to children who don't have access to highly priced content of big EdTech companies."



Mentored by Edupreneur Village since 2018, Don't Memorise came 1st in 'The Final Battle', a shark-tank style Investor Connect event held by Edupreneur Village in August 2019. Thereafter, Edupreneur Village worked in different ways to enable content creation contracts for Don't Memorise, in addition to providing customer access through its micro-scholarship platform called Auro Scholar.

Speaking about the development, Ganesh Pai, Founder of Don't Memorise, said, "Don't Memorise is on-course to become India's best and largest multilingual content platform as part of Infinity Learn. With Edupreneur Village's guidance and support in customer access and lucrative content development contracts, we were able to appreciably increase our growth between 2019 and 2021."

Founded in 2013 by Ganesh Pai, Don't Memorise's primary business model was to license the video content to education companies as well as to monetize the content through YouTube Ads. Inspired by Byju's videos, every education company in K-10, whether school, online App, NGO, etc wishes to embed high quality video content in its curriculum. Video content creation however, is very expensive and requires niche expertise lacking in most education companies. With his passion for education, Ganesh single-handedly worked for so many years to create more than 8000 hours of content which was licensed by 80+ companies in India and abroad. Due to high quality and traction, even Google gave grants to Don't Memorise to create custom videos for its YouTube platform.

Nitin Bhalla, who manages Edupreneur Village, added "We are very excited to see our one of the accelerated companies getting acquired by Sri Chaitanya Group. The platform approach of Edupreneur Village to provide consumer access to its Startups through Auro Scholar increases the odds of success for any investee/accelerated company. Don't Memorise is 2nd company associated with Edupreneur Village to have profitable exit, the 1st being Scholr, which was acquired by Byju's in 2021. Each year, we accelerate 10-15 companies and create common win-win opportunities by taking sweat equity in those startups and providing them customer access through Auro Scholar."

