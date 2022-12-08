Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya will now help learners to crack CUET easily

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Known for catering well thought through test prep courses such as NEET and JEE, Infinity learn through its CUET segment enters into mainstream education.

There is an increase in demand from Learners who have completed or are about to complete their 12th grade to take the CUET exam in 2023. To cater to this demand Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has introduced a specially curated CUET course.

Learners can now pick and choose the subjects that they want - whether it is science, Commerce, Arts, or any other subject - such as BSc, BA, B.Agri, BA LLB, BBA, BCom, Humanities or liberal arts.

Addressing drawbacks faced by students, Infinity Learn through this 4-6 month's course will determine the learner's present level of comprehensions and with a variety of mock tests and question papers, provide the learners clarity on the concepts, while the expert faculty will be guiding the learners at every level. This means learners can crack CUET easily but will also ace this national entrance test and get entry into the choicest of universities in India.

The 360-degree approach to pedagogy and exam preparation at Infinity Learn is what makes the program to stand out and deliver outstanding results. The CUET mentors come from distinguished and multifaceted backgrounds like IITs, IIMs, PhDs, and CAs to help learners master subjects like no one else. It's more than exam preparation as by the end of the course learners will be able to build a strong foundation of every subject making their learning not just outcome-driven but also exciting.

President and CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Ujjwal Singh, commented on the progrramme saying, "Our goal has been to provide a common platform and equal opportunity to learners across the country, particularly those from rural and other remote areas. This specially curated course will assist Learners in raising the bar on their preparation so that they can pass the CUET and enrol in the universities of their choice by providing comprehensive coverage of each subject as well as the best advice from industry experts."

The program's main focus is on doubt-resolution and problem-solving classes, which provide Learners with advice and the best strategy for passing the CUET. Paper discussions assist Learners in learning concepts while solving problems and understanding why and where they went wrong in the paper. This programme will also teach Learners about the eligibility criteria for admission to the specified university/college, how to choose a university, and the CUET exam pattern or syllabus.

For more information, please visit www.infinitylearn.com or call on +91 90198 46666

Asia's largest Education group Sri Chaitanya, Infinity Learn is the fastest-growing EdTech company in India. Led by people with the purpose to 'Power Learner's Progress' has achieved one million-plus registered users and 500K+ paid users on the platform in a span of 18 months since its commercial launch.



We have over 10 million + questions attempted by learners on our platform so far and robust 500K+ questions in our question bank with over 300K+ solutions (including vernacular content being created in-house), making it one of the few companies in India today claiming the content leadership. Infinity Learn takes pride in making employees its priority and propagate "Think Like an Owner" in all aspects of the job and make them feel valued and respected.

The aim to High-Trust, High-Performance Culture helps deliver sustained business results and make each employee become a part of the great place. And so all of them are committed to the vision of 'Powering Learner's Progress' ensuring Bachcha Seekha Ki Nahin!

Also well Awarded in its very first year of inception

"Infinity Learn is Top 100 Edtech in South Asia", listed by Holon IQ

Awarded for "Innovation in Pedagogical Practices" at the 24th World Education Summit 2022

"Best use of customer insights & Feedback in EduTech services" at the CX Excellence Awards 2022

Youngest and Fastest growing EdTech in India to get certified "Great Place to Work" (within the very first year of our inception)

First EdTech brand from Asia awarded as Infinity Learn, the only EdTech Brand in Asia to have Bagged Asia's Prestigious Brands (Rising) in EdTech and Marketing Meister Awards at the Celebrated Global Business Symposium 2022

Infinity Learn conferred with the 'Best Testing & Assessment Solution of the Year' 2022 award by Entrepreneur India Magazine

Zee Hindustan conferred 'The Most Promising Edtech Brand' 2021 Award to Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

