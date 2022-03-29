Infinity Learn, the only EdTech Brand in Asia to have Bagged Asia's Prestigious Brands (Rising) in EdTech and Marketing Meister Awards at the Celebrated Global Business Symposium 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Writing history in the star-studded space of ever-evolving education technology, Infinity Learn, an outcome-based learning EdTech start-up by Sri Chaitanya Group, has bagged two illustrious awards at Global Business Symposium 2022 including Asia's Prestigious Brands (rising) in Edtech & Marketing Meister Awards.

The brand has become the only EdTech leader to receive the Prestigious Brands of Asia 2022 award in the continent this year. Infinity Learn was selected after a three phases of screening through primary and secondary research and screening process and nomination criteria.

Amongst the august gathering of marquee leaders from leading brands hailing from different industries, Ujjwal Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infinity Learn, also received the eminent Marketing Meister award. By accepting two notable awards on the same night and platform, Infinity Learn has created a massive breakthrough in the hitherto EdTech ecosystem.

Herald Global and ERTC Media organised the Global Business Symposium (GBS) 2022 (in its 9th Edition) at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, celebrated the accomplishments of industry thought leaders, policymakers, heads of states, academicians, corporate heads, and visionaries from different industries. The event this year announced winners getting preeminent awards, namely: Industry's No. 1 Awards, the Prestigious Brands of Asia Awards, the Marketing Meisters Awards and the Pride of India, Goa edition.

Speaking on this occasion, Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, "This is an extremely thrilling yet humbling experience. Though I am in the clouds after receiving the award, I am also totally in awe of sharing the stage with such eminent personalities hailing from diverse industries and backgrounds. It is astonishingly empowering to know that our efforts have been recognized and appreciated. This award is not only a symbol of our achievements but also a beacon of motivation to do better in the future."



The Global Business Symposium 2022 began with several high-end achievers like the Editor-in-Chief of Herald Global, Saimik Sen and several marquee speakers like Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, India, V M Prabhudesai and Executive Director of Sports Authority of India who shared the highlights of their inspirational journeys.

In the Prestigious Brands of Asia category, the youngest and fastest growing Edtech brand rubbed shoulders with other prestigious brands such as Samsung Electronics, Coca-Cola, Air Asia, Bridgestone, Garnier, Lays, Amul, Zomato, Saffola, Cipla, Asian Paints, Mercedes-Benz India, HSBC India, Dell Technologies, Reliance Jewels, EaseMyTrip, GoDaddy, Avon Cycles, Housing.com, CreditAccess Grameen, TenderCuts, etc.

The Marketing Meister recognized the efforts of eminent leaders who have shaped their brands and redefined the notions of meaningful marketing leadership skills. In this list, apart from Ujjwal Singh, Vartika Verma, the Vice-President Global Marketing of yellow.ai, Mangesh Pimple and other leaders were facilitated.

Infinity Learn is the fastest-growing EdTech in India. Led by people with the purpose to become global leaders in the digital learning arena has achieved one million-plus registered users and 100K-plus paid users on the platform in a span of 8 months since our commercial launch. We have solved over 100K-plus doubts so far through our Doubts 24X7 App (with under 5 mins turnaround time). We also have over 10 million+ questions attempted by learners on our platform so far and robust 500K-plus questions in our question bank with over 300K-plus solutions (including vernacular content being created in-house), making us one of the few companies in India today claiming the content leadership. 'The New age Tech for the new age learner' aspires to be the amongst top 5 Edtech brands in India in the coming years.

