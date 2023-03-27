Infinium Pharmachem Limited announces its IPO for March 31, 2023, To be listed on NSE Emerge

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/PNN): Infinium Pharmachem Limited, engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of Iodine Derivatives, Pharma Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), brings its IPO for Rs. 2525.72 Lakhs on the March 31, 2023.

The public issue is for 18,75,000 shares of face value of Rs 10 per equity share for a cash price of Rs. 135.00 per equity share, including a premium of Rs. 125.00 per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 2525.72 lakhs. Out of 18,75,000 shares, 41,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by eligible employees, other than the promoter and promoter group (Employees Reservation Portion) and 94,000 equity shares will be reserved for the Market Maker to the issue. The remaining 17,40,000 shares will constitute the net issue. The issue and the net issue will constitute 26.95% and 25.01% respectively of the post issue paid up capital of the company. The issue opens on the March 31, 2023 and closes on the April 05, 2023, and will subsequently be listed on NSE Emerge platform. Swastika Investmart Limited is the lead manager to the issue and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

The Issue Proceeds will be utilised towards the following:

1. Marketing and Branding Expenses

2. Repayment of some of Existing Loans

3. Expansion of Existing Unit

4. To Meet Incremental Working Capital Requirements



5. General Corporate Purpose

6. To meet Public Issue Expenses

Infinium Pharmachem Limited was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing and supplying of various pharma related chemicals, bulk drugs, pharma intermediates etc. Accordingly, the Company is dealing specifically and mainly in manufacturing and supplying of Iodine Derivatives, Pharma Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company has its manufacturing plant at GIDC Sojitra, Anand Gujarat, India. It was formed with a vision to be a globally integrated and trusted pharmaceutical & healthcare company. The Company got certified as ISO 9001-2008 in the year 2010. It entered the pharmaceutical market with the CRAMS Model i.e. Contract Research & Manufacturing Services in which the Company emphasises on Process Optimization, Developing / Manufacturing the products specifically as per customer's requirement and final application, Customised Packing / Labelling, Reliable Supply of final product, highly focused on Iodine Chemistry. The Company undertakes Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) to provide customised and fully confidential solutions to its clients.

Today, the Company's manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise have efficiently catered to numerous industries such as Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Specialty & Performance Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Human Health, Animal Health, Cosmetics, Sanitation, Electrical, Electronics and much more. Infinium is in top 5 companies in India providing the widest range of Iodine derivatives in the market, with more than 200+ intermediates and 7+ APIs. All its products are developed to meet challenging demands, superior quality, performance and various other commercial requirements across industries. The Company has developed and maintained long - term healthy relationships with all its clients, including Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Fine Chemical companies and its products reach out to over 250+ clients globally like Syngene International, Dr Reddy's Lab., Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Sai Life sciences, etc. It is exporting to 20+ countries like US, UK, China, Italy, Japan, etc.

Infinium Pharmachem Limited has recorded an impressive growth over the fiscal years. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 7927.59 lakhs till September 2022, while it was Rs 9911.93 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 7053.07 lakhs for FY21. Its EBITDA till September, 2022 is Rs 911.28 Lakhs, while it was Rs 1096.60 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 557.60 lakhs for FY21. It registered a PAT of Rs 600.14 lakhs till September 2022, which was Rs 611 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 272.99 lakhs for FY21.

The promoters of the company are Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel, Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani and Mitesh Lavjibhai Chikhaliya.

Swastika, being the CAT-I Merchant Banker, has successfully done 20+ IPOs till date and currently has IPOs of 3 more Companies in the pipeline. Recently, Swastika successfully launched IPO of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd. which got oversubscribed by 22.31 times & given listing Gain of 36.25%.

Website of Swastika - https://www.swastika.co.in/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

