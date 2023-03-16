Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd to partner with PCI Security Standards Council to help secure payment data worldwide

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): Infopercept, a global cybersecurity solutions and services company announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Participating Organization. Infopercept will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. The keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which provides an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a Participating Organization, Infopercept adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 Participating Organizations to improve payment security worldwide. Infopercept will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

"We are glad to have Infopercept join as an Associate Participating Organization. They are an important voice to have at the table as India is an increasingly significant market when it comes to cybersecurity. There is a need for global cooperation and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals. We welcome more Indian organizations to join the Council's growing Indian community to help the education and implementation strong payment security standards in the region," said Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director, PCI Security Standards Council.

"In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches," said Lance Johnson, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. "By joining as a Participating Organization, Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd demonstrates they are playing an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards."

Excited about the partnership with PCI Security Standards Council, Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, said, "We have been working with the BFSI segment worldwide and taking care of their end to end security. This partnership will help us to contribute to help improve payment security provided by the BFSI organization. We have the right kind of solutions and services to help organizations comply with PCI Security Standards."

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Connect with the PCI Council on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.

Infopercept is one of the fastest growing comprehensive cybersecurity companies from India serving global clients in all the areas of cybersecurity: defensive, offensive, detection and response and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform called 'Invinsense', which integrates tools like SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services also include respective teams of experts, which help organizations to carry out cybersecurity operations 24x7.

