Infopercept Consulting to host a global webinar on Security Standards and Cloud Data Protection for BFSIs

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV): Infopercept Consulting, an international Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) will be hosting a global webinar on "Security Standards and Cloud Data Protection for BFSIs" at 10:30 am EST time on June 30, 2022.

The discussion is a part of the series on 'CISO trusted strategies for Cybersecurity'. This webinar will focus on "Emerging trends for BFSIs in the EU, UK, and India."

Security Standards and Compliance in itself is a very resource intensive, continuous and complex process. Cloud Security is another world altogether, which is equally complex. Now, under Cloud Security Data Protection, BFSI's have to take care of both. This has made it an impossible puzzle to solve for most BFSI's.

Cyber security issues have increased manifold over time with advanced and sophisticated attacks threatening small and large businesses alike. More so now in the post-pandemic area, which has seen a massive shift towards digitization of businesses. A recent survey by Cybercrime Ventures estimated that the cost of cybercrime damages could touch a whopping $6 trillion annually by 2022.

Yet another study indicated that by 2022, a company will be hit by ransomware every 10 seconds. These alarming statistics have propelled the use of cloud storage worldwide with its many advantages being highlighted. The benefits of using the cloud are increased scalability, low IT costs, increased data protection, and large storage capacity to name a few.



Jaydeep Ruparelia, Director, Co-founder & CEO, Infopercept Consulting, said "The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore cybersecurity challenges for businesses worldwide, more so in the banking and financial sectors. Due to the sheer volume and nature of data they hold, they are the most vulnerable. This webinar will bring together experts from across the globe to talk about why cybersecurity is critical in the banking sector and the trends that are surfacing in the EU, UK, and India.

Barry McCormack, the UK Data Protection Officer SME (former Head of Data Privacy, NHS UK Test & Trace; DPO, Gatwick Airport), and Trayambkeshwar Vatsa, Head - Enterprise Architecture, Axis Bank (formerly AVP & Head of Enterprise Architecture, Reserve Bank of India IT Services; and consultant to multiple UK banks while with Cognizant Technology Services), will join Ruparelia for the global webinar.

The moderator for this event will be David Paris, a seasoned financial business technology officer and former UK head of Financial Services Consulting for Cognizant. He is now with Infopercept's Global Financial Services managing its Europe and UK operations.

Ruparelia, elaborating on the key points of the webinar, said, "The experts will share their ideas on how to minimize security threats, as any disruption in the banking and financial sectors will have wide-reaching implications and the potential to disrupt the economy."

The experts will also take part in a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.

Webinar Registrations at www.infopercept.com/events

