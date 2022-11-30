Infopercept earns CERT-In empanelment

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/SRV): Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, a global cybersecurity services company, based out of Ahmedabad, announced that it has received empanelment by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to provide Information Security Auditing services.

"CERT-In's empanelment is another feather in Infopercept's cap," said Satykam Acharya, Director - Red Team Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. "This empanelment will help us to provide Information Security Auditing services to the organizations that need such services. The reports of Information Auditing services will provide a guidance to improve cybersecurity posture of such organizations"

Infopercept provides cybersecurity services to all kinds of organizations globally. Through its own platform 'Invinsense', it provides detection and response, deception, offensive security and compliance.



Infopercept is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity services companies which provides a combination of offensive and defensive security through a single platform called Invinsense. Through Invinsense, Infopercept delivers XDR tools and MDR services that help organizations to tackle known and unknown cyberattacks in cloud as well as on premise environments. Invinsense leverages technologies like deception, breach and attack simulation, SEIM, SOAR, EDR and XDR to continuously improve cybersecurity posture of all kinds of organizations globally.

To know more about Infopercept, please visit www.infopercept.com

