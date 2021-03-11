Infosys BPM extends strategic collaboration with Newmont Corp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Infosys BPM on Thursday announced a five-year extension of its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation -- the world's largest gold mining company -- to standardise and digitise delivery models across its mine sites.

Infosys BPM will drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking to deliver increased business value for Newmont.

As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering. It will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced techniques like knowledge management, simulation and best-in-class processes.



DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonised processes.

"Infosys BPM's strong leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements and cost savings," said Ryan Plourde, Group Executive for Supply Chain at Newmont Corporation.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO of Infosys BPM, said the engagement leverages the company's digital and domain expertise and will fast track applied AI and robotic process automation adoption in mining.

"This is a testament to our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, that is harmonisation, continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise and empathy," he said.

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, was set up in April 2002. It leverages technology heritage and investment in business domain centres of excellence, and its holistic approach of end-to-end transformative BPM. (ANI)

