Infosys InStep ranked as 'Best Internship Program' for four consecutive years

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/PR Newswire): Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its flagship global internship program, InStep, was ranked as the 'Best Overall Internship Program' in the 2021 Vault Internship Rankings.

The rankings published by Vault.com--a career intelligence organization, distinguished Infosys as the only global organization to have received this ranking four times in a row.

Instep earned the top rank in the following categories:

-Best internship for the Tech and Engineering industry

-Best Internship for Compensation, Employment Prospects, Networking Opportunities, Overall Career Development, Quality of Assignments, Quality of Life, Real-Life Experience, and Training & Mentoring

-Best Internship by role for Software Engineering & Development, and Strategy & Business Development



-Best Internship for Overall Diversity

Vault has joined forces with Firsthand, a premier career mentoring and engagement platform for students and alumni. While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Firsthand said, "The Infosys InStep internship program held the top spot for an impressive fourth year in a row. InStep interns gave their programs fantastic reviews, praising the caring and supportive people from diverse backgrounds, collaborative culture, exciting and challenging projects, great work/life balance and schedule flexibility, top-notch compensation, and mentoring, networking, and learning opportunities."

In the wake of the global medical crisis, Infosys InStep is being conducted virtually with over 250 interns representing 123 universities and 39 nationalities working remotely throughout the course of the program. As a fully paid internship, Instep provides interns with an opportunity to work on real-time projects across corporate functions and business units, including financial services, strategic engineering group, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Infosys InStep additionally offers a well-defined career progression plan that last year resulted in over 70 per cent of eligible interns receiving full-time offers.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, "This recognition reflects our commitment to enable talent, enhance skills and capabilities through education, learning and meaningful work. Infosys InStep has brought together the power of digital platforms and learning tools to ensure the safety of interns and deliver on its commitment to provide them the best learning experience, across geographies. As we are moving towards new ways of working, Infosys continues to nurture an ecosystem that encourages and guides young talent to shape a meaningful future and ensure progress for all."

"Many congratulations to Infosys InStep for this latest recognition. Infosys and the University of Cambridge have long had a fruitful relationship involving our students, graduates, and faculty. I personally enjoy my regular discussions with colleagues at Infosys regarding their HR approach and other topical subjects of great interest to our students in their career journeys," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Roulet, Deputy Director of the MBA Program & Associate Professor in Organization Theory, University of Cambridge.

"Infosys and Kellogg School of Management have a long-standing partnership and it is exciting to see the continued impact of the Infosys InStep internship program. The program offers an immersive learning experience by connecting students with some of the most brilliant minds at Infosys in technology arenas like cybersecurity, IoT and Machine learning. We look forward to many more years of collaborative academic experiences with Infosys," said Prof. Mohanbir Sawhney, Associate Dean of Digital Innovation and the Director for Center for Research in Technology and Innovation, Kellogg School of Management.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

