Infosys institutes board committee focused on ESG initiatives

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): IT major Infosys has formed an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee of the board of directors.

It will meet periodically and guide the board in discharging oversight responsibility on matters related to organisation-wide ESG initiatives, priorities and leading practices.

"As a progressive company balancing financial return to investors with an unwavering focus on being sustainable and socially responsible, this initiative will help us nurture a well-governed model to realise the many aspirations on our ESG roadmap," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, lead independent director of the Infosys board and chair of the ESG Committee.



The company reiterated its continued emphasis on furthering ESG by announcing its ESG Vision 2030 in 2020.

"This is part of Infosys' long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change, technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energising local communities, ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. It enables clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation with four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises. (ANI)

