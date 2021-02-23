Infosys recognised as ethical company by Ethisphere Institute

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): IT software major Infosys said on Tuesday it has been recognised by Ethisphere Institute as one of the world's most ethical companies for 2021.

The institute is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Infosys was distinguished for its undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions.

Through this recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the software and services industry globally and one of the only three honorees in India.



In 2021, 135 honorees were recognised spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the cornerstone of our continued success, and we firmly believe that an integrity-based approach greatly influences business success," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys.

"This acknowledgement further encourages us to stay committed to operate with high ethical standards and transparency, especially in these unprecedented times," he said. (ANI)

