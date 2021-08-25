INIFD Kothrud launches first Phygital fashion show - a unique platform for students to showcase their creativity

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Aligned to its creative tradition, the International Institute of Fashion Design Kothrud, proudly presents India's first Phygital Fashion Show for its fashion design students.

It is the first of its kind event organized by any design institute in India. The new-age format of fashion show has been designed to provide an exclusive opportunity to INIFD Kothrud students to put their passion and learnings into action by showcasing their creativity and imagination.

INIFD Kothrud's Phygital Fashion Show will feature 13 sequences comprising 76 garments under the mentorship of celebrated and renowned designer, Hemant Trivedi. Through this unique digital show, students will experience the culmination of their educational journey and embark into the world of fashion with professional models walking the ramp in their creations. Further, the show and the student collections will be leveraged across various platforms on social media through video posts, pictures, and reels to motivate the upcoming generation of creative aspirants.

To ensure that students gather hands-on real life experience, the Phygital Fashion show will be directed by a celebrated fashion choreographer. The show will also feature a student integrated film for online promotion, photographs for a portfolio, and a fashion film.

Each fashion film will be created with a particular mood board according to the collection and will have an originally created background score to harmonise the collection and avoid copyright issues on social media. The Fashion films will be shot by a team of creative individuals consisting of a Phygital film director, cinematographer, photographer, editor, music composer, makeup & hair artist, models and backstage crew. The end-to-end execution of the show will be handled under the expertise and guidance of INIFD Kothrud's faculty members.



Mita Agrawal, Director INIFD Pune Kothrud said, "It brings us immense pride to showcase the brilliant work of our students through a Phygital Fashion Show. The world of fashion is evolving to match the current situation, where social distancing and safety are crucial for the work of everyday life. Hence, we created the idea of Phygital Fashion Show that provides our students the best platform to showcase their talent and gain exposure in the industry. We believe the fashion show will also act as a model of outreach for potential recruiters and future students. All the processes of fashion film-making, costume fitting and rehearsals are being conducted in a controlled environment under the supervision of INIFD faculty members. We wish our students and everyone involved in the project good luck."

The outbreak of the coronavirus disrupted all sections of society. It displayed havoc even in the world of fashion, due to which live shows were put on hold. With the halt, the trend of lockdown fashion shows erupted. This paradigm shift gave designers and brands new opportunities to showcase their talent, but this time virtually. As a result, INIFD Kothrud decided to provide its students with industry-relevant exposure in the era of online studies by coming up with the Phygital Fashion Show. The INIFD Kothrud team plans on using their experience and expertise to engage with fashion students and aspirants through this unique opportunity by creating the right noise on social media.

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, INIFD Kothrud remained persistent in its learning process. In addition to the ongoing classes and Knowledge sessions, the Phygital fashion show will give participants the complete experience of working on a fashion event, subsequently helping in their future endeavors. As the event will be held on a digital platform, it will help engage a much larger audience as compared to a purely physical fashion show. Ultimately, this event will provide a holistic experience to all participants, while addressing the new requirements of showcasing creativity in a safe and secure environment.

International Institute of Fashion Design, INIFD Pune, is one of the leading design institutes in India offering professional programs in Fashion Design and Interior Design. Located in Kothrud, INIFD Pune offers enriching learning opportunities to students that are matched by best exposure to the industry and a practical based approach. Prominent celebrities such as Twinkle Khanna, Manish Malhotra, and Ashley Rebello are the acting mentors of INIFD Kothrud. They have tied up with the institute and offer guidance through the online portal as well. Additionally, the London School of Trends gives certification to all INIFD Kothrud students.

To learn more, visit: https://www.inifdpune.co.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

