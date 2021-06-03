INIFD Kothrud organizes Covid-19 vaccination drive for faculties and family members in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/SRV Media): Being a responsible educational institution, INIFD Kothrud, Pune initiated COVID 19 vaccination drive for all its faculty members along with all family members yesterday. This drive also included the support staff of INIFD Kothrud campus.

With an aim to protect and secure its ecosystem, the pioneering design institute will start the vaccination drive (subject to approvals) for students soon. Following a methodical system, INIFD Kothrud plans to first inoculate the teachers and staff in the first phase, and then focus the second phase of the vaccination on students.

Mita Agrawal, Director INIFD Kothrud says, "We are currently focused towards the safety, security and well-being of our staff and students. With the country facing the second wave of Covid -19, the vaccination drive will bolster confidence amongst our staff and students. In this time of need, as a responsible member of the society, we want to ensure all our students and faculties get the best health facilities and protection from the institute. Post the vaccination drive, we will continue monitoring the situation by following all the Covid-19 guidelines."

International Institute of Fashion Design and Interior Design INIFD Pune is one of the leading design institutes in India offering professional programs in Fashion Design and Interior Design. Located in Kothrud, INIFD Pune offers enriching learning opportunities to students that are matched by best exposure to the industry and a practical based approach.



In addition, it is mandatory for all students of INIFD Kothrud to be vaccinated before being allowed to attend classroom training, post lockdown. With expert teaching facilities, core industry experts as mentors and strong infrastructural support for live learning, INIFD Kothrud is well equipped with multifaceted skills and in-depth knowledge to support their students bring their dream career to life.

Prominent celebrities namely Twinkle Khanna, Manish Malhotra and Ashley Rebello are the acting mentors of INIFD Kothrud. They have tied up with the institute and offer guidance through the online portal as well. Additionally, the London School of Trends gives certification to all INIFD Kothrud students. Furthermore, INIFD is frequently organizing webinars to elaborately explain and demonstrate the workings of the design industry.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, INIFD Kothrud professors have taken the initiative to support students by being available full time and helping them bridge the knowledge gap. Undeterred by the logistical challenges, INIFD, Kothrud has been conducting interactive online sessions without compromising the quality of education or personal engagement.

With teaching and curriculum in online mode like live classes, on-spot Q&A, live workshops, tool guidance and more, the institute is making sure that their students develop the same skills and expertise they would have at the campus.

