INIFD proudly presents 2 shows at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/PNN): Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) the Largest Network of Design Institutes in India & Abroad presented 2 scintillating INIFD shows 'INIFD Presents GenNext' and 'INIFD Launchpad' at the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI at Mumbai on 12th October 2022, Wednesday to show creative innovations to the world.

Bollywood Actress and Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauhar Khan looked radiant showcasing INIFD Student Designers' creations and walked the ramp as a Star Showstopper at INIFD Launchpad during Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She is popular for her fascinating presence in hit films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Game, Begum Jaan, etc.

INIFD is the only student body that has provided the chance to young designers straight from Class Desk to Ramp where top designers of the country like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, TarunTahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anamika Khanna & more also showcase their designs.

The most sought-after platform 'INIFD Presents GenNext' has proudly nurtured 275 budding designers for 33 consecutive seasons from GenNext to top celebrity designers which include Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, Nachiket Barve, Gaurang, Asa Kazingmei, Mohammad Mazhar & more have made their debut.

Anil Khosla, Global CEO, INIFD said "I feel proud as INIFD had 2 Shows at the most coveted Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI for young designers of the country to showcase their creative aesthetics. At INIFD Launchpad show, INIFD student designers showcased on Ramp of prestigious Lakme Fashion Week direct from the class desks is a unique experience for the budding designers.

Their immense creativity & talent crafted by top mentors of Fashion Industry is evident from their showcase which mesmerized each & every one present. The fashion week enables these designers to have the best possible exposure into the world of fashion and make it big nationally and internationally. INIFD is proud to be associated with Lakme Fashion Week for past 33 consecutive seasons.



INIFD Interior Design Students Aakash Verma, Vaidehi Suttar, Vanshita D. Jindal, Md. Nazimuddin, Saba Shaikh are designing the sets of designer fashion shows at 5 days of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

INIFD Fashion Design students from pan India - Yashika Chugh & Samiksha Chouhan, Bharvi Suthar, Juhi Dhandhia & Vanshita Sharma, Anjali Kumari, Suma Debi Mondal, ShaifaliKashyap, Disha Prasad & Sudha Sharma, Megha Bansal & Bhavana Taparia, Prachi Suresh Gada, PoojaGhadge were representing the Street Style in their own exquisite way and unveil their stunning designs at INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

This season of 'INIFD presents GenNext' at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI again witnessed the launch of young designers Aseem Kapoor n Pooja Halder, Ateev Anand, SomyaGoyal, Arshna Raj, and Ankur Verma. Every season the GenNext designers are selected by a jury of top designers, corporate heads of the Fashion Industry, and eminent Media Personalities.

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design, with a legacy of 27 glorious years, has established and strengthened its global presence with more than six lakh graduates and 25,000 students passing out every year. INIFD offers premium programs in the field of Fashion Design and Interior Design.

INIFD has a stellar set of mentors, from the leading designer Manish Malhotra to celebrity Interior designer Twinkle Khanna and Star Bollywood Fashion Stylist Ashley Rebello.

INIFD is the only prestigious student body to showcase collections of its student designers at major international platforms - London Fashion Week for 7 seasons and New York Fashion Week for 6 seasons and for 33 seasons for India's premier Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Website: www.nifd.net

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

