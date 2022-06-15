INKDEW National Litfest ends in high note

Odisha [India], June 15 (ANI/PNN): AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV INKDEW NATIONAL LITFEST was celebrated with gaiety at Open-air Pandal, Damanjodi, Odisha from June 11 to 13 2022. As per schedule, the LITFEST became the cynosure for all, as the morning of June 11, 2022, witnessed its start and continued its momentum to the third day evening i.e. June 13, 2022.

In presence of eminent poets from various countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE etc., the chief guest, Sushil Kumar Padhee, the Executive Director of NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED, DAMANJODI inaugurated this gala function. Group General Manager (H&A), M. P. Samal and Group General Manager (CRG), P. K. Behera graced the occasion. Krushna Singh, the freedom fighter (Sarvoday Movement), the founder of INKDEW, Manoj Kishore Nayak and Chief Advisor of INKDEW, Pradeep Kumar Hota shared the stage for the inauguration of the ceremony.

The speeches of all the dignitaries profusely won attraction for the audience. The electrifying atmosphere witnessed various discussions like Everyone is a poet: Have you discovered yourself?, Women in Indian Literature: The epitome of success, conversation, Meri Kavitayein, Literature knows no border: One world one family etc. in the later part of the day. The moderators of the sessions were Engineer Sushil Kumar Gochhayat (Odisha), Dr Sigma Sathish (Kerala), Khusbu Kumari, Dr Kavita Singh Prava (Delhi), Dr Bhisma Upreti (Nepal) respectively. The grand evening of the first day also won the attention of everyone as many books were released namely Glorious India, The fireflies: special edition for women's day, The words of the world by Kavya Kaumudi multilingual international poetry group, Tinipada by Durga Padhy, Dehant Pare by Ashok Kumar Pattnaik.

Awards were bestowed like the author of the bestseller, author of the year for various languages and felicitations to many eminent personalities were done in presence of Member of Parliament, Nabarangpur, Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Krushna Singh, the freedom fighter.

The awarded authors were Dharmaraj Majhi, Sushil Kumar Gochhayat, Sonal Maharana, Dr Sumant Kumar Padhy, Rasmita Barik, Durgaprasad Padhy and Ashok Kumar Pattnaik. Tribal dances by students Sai Care Institute glorified the culture of our own land.

The midnight poetry show of the first day brought energy and creativity together as various poets of our country and other parts of the world recited the poems on genre romance.

On the second day i.e., June 12, 2022, the mega event continued its charm. Various discussions like tribal literature: its impact on modern era, Poetica De Aboriginals, Kalakaranka parikshagara etc. were successfully done in the forenoon by elite panels. Various interviews of eminent personalities were taken by Dr Manoj Kishore Nayak, the founder of INKDEW in the afternoon.



The evening session brought the best from every creator of literature as they delivered their best creation or poetry as they recited it in multilingual poetry session. Literature crossed all the border, language and vernacular to bring triumph and unity for the world.

There was a lightening atmosphere during the interview session of most famous folklore poet Yogendra Mahapatra, the lyricist of Pani Marigala Jhain and the International poet Shanaul Haque. Dr Manoj Kishore Nayak moderated the session.

The second day witnessed its closing ceremony with the tribal dances by students of Sai Care Institute which lifted the poetic atmosphere to another level.

Every creator danced in all poetic style and the world celebrated the glory of literature.

On the third day that celebrated 'Poetry on Wheels' the authors went in a bus to Deomali, the highest mountain peak of Odisha. Many poets from the country and abroad recited their poems in 11 languages as Jhansi Singh graced the occasion as Guest of the show.

Sarita Nayak, the anchor of the LIT FEST in her mellifluous voice continued the fluency of literature from start to end.

Notable poets Akash Naik, Dr Sigma Sathish, Miloza Basumatary, Dr Reshma Ramesh, Dr Kavita Singh, Vasanthkumar Perela, Yogendra Mohapatra, Mukund Satpathy, Pradip Kumar Pattjoshi, Goutam Guha Roy, Mostak Ahmed, Bhisma Upreti from Nepal, Shivadas Swami from UAE, Mujtoba Murshed, Snail Haque, Assad Mannan from Bangladesh and many more poets participated in the event.

Booloo Hota, the Chief advisor of INKDEW (https://inkdew.com), Sushil Kumar Gochhayat, the Senior Editor of The INKDEW Times (times.inkdew.com), Sitendu Maharana, Kaustuv Pattnaik, Anshuman Badu, Dilip Sahu, Kshirod Chandra Nayak, Ashok Kumar Pattnaik organized the event to a grand success. Dr Manoj Kishore Nayak is the founder of the international literary organization INKDEW (https://inkdew.com)

