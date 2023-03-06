INKZOID FOUNDATION felicitates the deserving visionaries

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/GPRC): INKZOID FOUNDATION and the founder Durlav Sarkar takes an initiative to felicitate deserving visionaries all over India which includes Dr Santosh Bhardwaj, Mayaa SH, Ruchi Rachit Singla, Shubham Saxena, Franklin KK, Divya Rashmi Dudia, Abhilash Rout, Akshita Aggarwal, Dr Charusheela Uttam Lokhande and Ishika Saxena.

Team INKZOID FOUNDATION and the founder, Durlav Sarkar appreciates their talent, hardwork, dedication and creativity for their contribution in their respective fields and becoming an eminent figure.

*Dr. Santosh Bhardwaj

Dr. Santosh Bhardwaj is a world-class doctor and a highly professional in his field along with this he has cured a lot of people heavily suffering from different diseases and pains. Recently, he got "STAR INDIA ACHIEVERS AWARD". He is a precious gem of India and is an astonishing expert of his field and being a world record holder physiotherapist by profession, has been serving and helping people to get well from last 15 years.His father's name is Gorelal Bhardwaj and his mother's name is Smt Sukhani Devi Bhardwaj. He was born in village-pachari, akaltara janjgir champa chhattisgarh. He is a very kind hearted and helping person. His life's main motive is to spread happiness and positivity.

Dr. Santosh Bhardwaj has numerous certificates and world records, he has been working for poor people from dawn till dusk, he has initiated various programs for poor diseased people.From a very tender age, he has been struggling but initially he was for making good future living but now he's struggling for making people live long and healthy.

He believes that one of the very few professions in the world that are truly noble is the one of a doctor. In a country such as India, the status of a doctor is that of next to God. Pursuing this rigorous training and education is a form of true worship that only a few have the dedication to go through and he faced many struggles even with family financial struggles and a hectic school schedule, Santosh never gave up on his true passion. With a zeal for helping people and an exceptional interest in biology, Santosh pursued the subject to its core where he encountered his zeal for MBBS. Due to some personal reasons, he couldn't get into a MBBS college, but instead, found his true calling-his true purpose. Graduating with a merit score from Bilaspur, with a Bachelor in Physiotherapy degree, Santosh started his career as a Physiotherapist intern at the Korba Hospital in Chhattisgarh.

He got married to Dr. Bhorlaxmi Bhardwaj on 23, January, 2011 and on 22, May, 2013, the couple got blessed with a gentle son, his name is Aarav Bhardwaj. After practising as a Physiotherapist, Dr Santosh realized that there isn't enough awareness of physiotherapy in rural areas. He felt and acknowledged the need to spread awareness amongst the people. For the same, he started hosting and organizing free camps in the local hospitals. Santosh's camps would procure a remarkable response from the local public as people from nearby villages also joined the camp.

*Mayaa SH

Mayaa SH also known as Mayaa Tai, Mayaa Di, Mayaa Audio SH, Pushpa 'The Fire' , Padma Of The East, Lady Robin Hood , MS Dhoni Of Writing and Lady Gandhi is a known name in Contemporary Literature. She is a Multi-National Award Winner , a six times a World Record Holder, An Artist, a Podcaster, a Record Chart Topping International Fastest Anthology Co-Authoress and has been chosen as number 1 The Modern Literary Stars Of India, 2022 by Cherry Book Awards for making valuable contribution to Contemporary Indian Literature. She has Won In Memorable Performance in the category termed as 'Other than English write ups " for her appreciation of hard work, creativity and dedication in Grand Christmas Competition 2.0 which has been a world record event of the largest creative event hosted online with more than 1000+participants. Mayaa SH is a Women Empowerment Culturist and a gender equality exponent to position and contextualize her work within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She has depicted gender inclusivity and equality through her certifications from the United Nations and powerful writings on Feminism, Gender Equality, Transforming Vision Into Action: Transmogrification on Transgender Community and Mental Health Awareness Topics. Her work depicts the identity,economic and social freedom of many. She has co-authored more than hundred and thirty plus anthologies with five solo books and has been aligned with more than 70 publication houses. She has been featured in several magazines and women oriented like Tejaswi -The Imperishable on Women Power and Honour including few international magazines. Her first poem "The Candle In The Wind" made her win an Award at the National Level. She navigates many women through stress by deploying talking as a medium to combat stress and fear.

*Ruchi Rachit Singla

Ruchi Rachit Singla hails from Hisar, Haryana, India who recently received Bharat Ratan Atal Samman Award. She completed her Masters in Pharmacy from Hindu College of Pharmacy, Haryana. Currently, she is staying in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Her keen interest in research led her to choose R&D as her profession. She is currently working as a Research Scientist for a leading pharmaceutical company with more than a decade of experience.

She has a passion for writing. She got it in her genes from her mother. She loves writing motivational poems, articles, and quotes along with this she has compiled eight anthologies so far (Jindagi ek paheli, Season of colours, Bachpan, Umeed, Sweet memories, Udane do mujhe, Way to happiness and Wings of motivation). Her poetry focuses on unsaid heartfelt words which connect her with her readers.

She is also co-author of a poetry book - "Baatein Kuch Unkhai si" and loves to spend time with her family along with this she also created a world record by writing 11 liner poem in which every line starts with alphabet "L" for which her name enters the INKZOID Book Of Records.

You can explore her write-up and quotes on Instagram @ ruchi_singla_7.

*Shubham Saxena

Author Shubham Saxena, An International World Record Holder for Being Youngest Well-Articulated Author to Publish Books

In Consecutive 3 Years. He recently received the title of 'Best Poet Of The Year 2022' for being an INKZOID Literary Face 2022 awardee who is the bestselling author of " Baate Kuch Ansuni Kuch Ankahi"," Jazbaat-E-Dil", "The Stolen Letter" and together with Sangnika Paul, co-author of "The lady". He has garnered much acclaim for his book "Ehsaas". He is a finalist for the prestigious OHANA Award from the SPS Publication of Lucknow and has been nominated for an UTOPIA STAR Award.

In 2021, he received the award for Best Author of the Year from Online Gatha, The Endless Tail Publication of Lucknow.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) professional by day, fictioneer by night, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and his Master of Business Administration from ICFAI University, Tripura.

A regular contributor of the monthly magazine "Bloom". Shubham is the recipient of several awards, including the Bharat Kavi Ratan Award, Mahak Sahitya Award, and Poet of the year Award. He follows a simple ideology: "A Failed Poet Writes Short Stories And A Failed Short Story Writer, Write Novels". He believes that poetry can change the world, and he uses it to inspire and empower young people through his own publication house "Drop of Change Publication". His publication house has accorded with the title of "Startup of the Year, 2022". Over the years, he has guided many authors through the challenging process of launching books and developing strategies that will grow readership.

*Franklin KK

Franklin kk is from Coimbatore and put-up in Bangalore. His dad (Isac kurian) is a contract engineer and mother(Kochu Rani) is a business woman along with this he has a elder brother (Frerddy kk) who is working as client partner in an outsourcing company which is in a bangalore and his sister in law(Jisna) is a professional dancer and singer working in an institution of arts and his passion is all about to speak for speechless, speak for humanity, spread happiness through my ART and he always says "I believe there art is the path to connect supernatural and natural being the completion''.

Franklin kk's includes hobbies including reading book ''collen hoover'' the author and the favour book '' Maybe Someday''.He paint and writes stories along with this he loves playing guitar and saxo phone and he likes to try learning new stuffs like cooking, starting up with DIY and teach art to kids.

Franklin kk's dream was to become a Genetic engineer then slowly due to lack of guidance his interest shifted to Art and Music and currently he is working as a corporate trainer in a company called Globiva Services Pvt Ltd.Along with the art teaching and doing art therapy sections and his future plans is all about starting a own art gallery with a studio where he can showcase his talent and explain to the people what exactly they wanna know about peace of mind and harmony.

Franklin kk is the pride of Coimbatore for all his marvelous achievements in the field of Art being a Passionate artist and for all his fantastic constructions in the field of Art.

* He was a part of a lot of art competitions and certification near 30 achievement certifications.

* He was a part of WORLD BOOK OF Records UK, INKZOID and Glorious Book Of Records for being the best contemporary artist of 2020 from Bangalore.

* National level Achievements for the near abstract artist.

* Many more awards and recognition in Music and art from colleges and others.

*Divya Rashmi Dudia

Divya Rashmi Dudia is a financial analyst from Jodhpur Rajasthan . She is an enthusiast , epistemophoile, nature lover, soft hearted girl who believes that you can achieve every bit of what want to be . She is a writer who turned her passion into her profession . She has been into writing since 2018 and from 2020 she became an anthologist and a co author of more than 70 plus anthologies.She has complied an anthology named 90's childhood.

She was awarded as young talent by inkzoid and recently her success story got featured in a magzine named "Doodly minds".

Her achievements includes her name featured on google and in around 30+ leading newspaper as a young trending writer of jodhpur who turned her passion into a profession with 5 top leading women personalities and she recently received the title of 'Best Author Of The Year 2022' for being an INKZOID Literary Face 2022 awardee. Latest addition was a leading newspaper named youthnewsexpress that published an as a new emerging trending writer of jodhpur.She was published in a magzine named the celebania with Neha Dhupia and celeb story magazine with Ashmit Patel. Recently got published in 36 self made personalities with bajrangi bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra. She was awarded with honor of national award on 25 dec in International literature festival in Delhi. She was also awarded as author of year 2021-22 for inkzoid publication.

In her journey she feels her family and her friends are a biggest support system who have motivated and inspired to write her beautifully and live her dreams.Writing never comes in a day it takes years to build and to get better as it is a kind of meditation which calms soul and provides satisfaction of happiness and peace.

She believes work for yourself and let it speak. Work work and work don't expect the results!!You have the power to turn each day into a successful life story. Keep working hard and keep grabbing the opportunities.

*Abhilash Rout

Abhilash Rout is from Cuttack, Odisha who is currently working at Globiva Services Pvt Ltd. He has completed his graduation in B.Com with Accounts Honours. He has been working for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

Writing has been a part of expressing his feelings & his thoughts into words and currently he is working in Odia film industry as an actor, story writer and assistant director.

He is the Head of a Production House named as Purpose Go Viral which was awarded with Best Innovative & Creative Award In Production Industry In The Year 2021 and it works for Entertainment Purposes on different social issues along with this he is also the founder of Web Story India which is a startup newsportal of India and recently received the award of 'Emerging News Portal Of The Year 2022' from Bollywood Actress, Neha Dhupia.

He has taken part in more than 170 anthologies which includes international anthologies too and his autobiography is releasing soon and was the former MD of India's Best Publishing Startup Inkzoid Foundation and also the winner of Amazing Book of Records, Indian Book Of Records, India Star Award 2021, Indian Professional Award 2020, Vajra World Records and High Range of Records.

*Akshita Aggarwal

Akshita Aggarwal usually found reading a book, and that book will more likely than not be a thriller. Writing was always on her bucket list, and eventually, with Until I Met Her, it became a reality. She is found of writing in Hindi language and her dream is to become a content writer.

She is From Delhi and started her career a long ago but she got recognition for her poetry On Mother. The Poetry she wrote have brought tears in many people's eyes. For that She has been Awarded with the pen name "Shabdo Ki Jadugar" And after that she started to meet and compile book. She has written "Chamkate Sitare Ebang Anya 99 Kavitayen" the first Solo book of her which contains 100 Poetries saying different thoughts From the light of day, evening, shining stars of night, love, rebirth, mother's love, ugliness, life's goal and inspiration, almost every aspect of life has been covered.Till date she has compiled "Dosti Ek Anmol Rishta" based on friendship, "Yeh Barish Ki Bunde" based on rainy season, Kuch mitha ho jaye based on the favorite sweet, Maa Mein Teri Parchai a dedication towards her mother, School Days containing the memories of school and the other two named as Das Ka Dum and Maan Ki Batien

She has started her journey and have been awarded with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Excellence Award, Rabindranath Tagore Literature Awards, Best compiler of the year Award.

In recent days she has made a World Record and won the title in Bravo International Book of world records for writing the longest poetry in a very short duration.

Along with this She is Holding the Position of Creative Director in Drop of Change Publication.

*Dr. Charusheela Uttam Lokhande

Dr. Charusheela Uttam Lokhande who is M.A ,M.phil,Ph.d(HISTORY),M.A(PSYCHOLOGY),M.A IN BUSINESS ECONOMICS has published various Research Papers in Domestic/National/ International Conference on variety of Topics. She was also a Lecturer In a Reputed College.

EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS



1. INKZOID Book Of Records.

2. GLORIOUS Book Of Records.

3. International Talent Awards.

4. Talent Pillar Awards 5.Fabo Awards.

5. Go INKZODIAC Awards.

6. Mahatma Gandhi Award.

7. Rajyastriya Puraskar.

8. APJ Abdul Kalam Award.

9. Rajyastriya Gungurav Puraskar.

10. Mi DOMBIVALIKAR Puraskar.

11. Swarajya Rajyastriya Puraskar.

12. OMG Book OF

13. And Many More Which Are Records Organized By INKZOID Foundation Stage Yoga Award.

14. The Real Super Woman Awards.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

1. Ph.d In History

Rearsch / Paper/ Thieses And President

*JOURNAL

More Than 25th Different types of Journals I Have Presents

2. CONFERENCE

Attending, More Than 25 to 30th National, International, Webinars And Seminars Too.

In her social activities she always Wanted To Do Something Towards The Society, just Donating Organs On 31st March, Because She Believes By Donating Organs, Not Only Do We Recycle Them But Help Save Many Lives. Being A Recognized Member Of This Society She Believes She Shall Actively Participate And Contribute Towards Society And For Betterment Of Herself.

She personally feel the foundation is putting very hard efforts for educating children of this country. India is a country of youth and it is right of every child regardless of their age, gender, and financial circumstances.

Maharashtra

Shiksha Seva Foundation works towards achieving this goal for children with special needs and care. She feels proud of herself for being able to help children educate themselves.

She would recommend others to please support for this cause. As these are the doctors, lawyers, and professionals of the noble fields in this country's future. Investing for better future is never a waste.

*Ishika Saxena

Ishika Saxena, an Emerging Writer from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She is an Author, Writer and Co-Author. The words that describe her the best are Miss Driven, Reliable, Competent. She loves to write poetries, short stories, articles and daily diary writing. She also loves to draw cartoons. She believes in "Communicate to Express, not to Impress". She has her own you-tube channel and instagram handle both are named as "thebrokenheartfeelings".

She has written two books "Scattered Pages of 2020" & "Ha Ab Tum Zaroori Nehi" published with different publications. In Her writing journey She has won many awards like "My Achievement Award 2021, Achivers award 2021, OBP Motivational Award 2021, Hall of Fame Award 2021, Cherry book awards 2021, Golden Arc Awards 2021, Fame in Frame Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Bhartiya Youth Face of India 2021, Hindustan Writer Award, Rising Star Award, Elite Book Award 2021, India Pride Award 2021, Millennia Award 2021, India Fame Award, India Pride Award 2021, Best Award 2021, India Youth Estha Award, Feminarc Award, FanatiXx Spectrum Award and more for being an author and a writer. She had been Co-Author in more than 65 anthologies by different Publication Houses and many more yet to come.

Things not only stopped at this, She is Content Writer and HR Manager at Enlightening Future Foundation.

Along with this, She is Holding the Position of Event Director in Drop of Change Publication.

THE FOUNDER

This felicitation was an initiative by Durlav Sarkar is the founder of INKZOID FOUNDATION (the best publishing start-up and the fastest growing entrepreneurship) which helped people to publish book for free during covid situation, who is a celebrity entrepreneur, multiple world record holder (only triple hat-trick world record holder) and the youngest world record strategist of Asia being the youngest speaker at Safalta Talks and many other talkshow.

He is also a poet, motivational speaker, influencer and works as a social activist as well famous for his 55 lyrical sonnets and each one of it was written within 5 mins.Thirty three books were written on him as a tribute to him for all of his works and he was also awarded 'Best Start-up 2021' in support of West Bengal Government for his entrepreneurship being the Best Entrepreneur of 2021 setting an inspiration for the future generations. He also founded one NGO named 'Love All Serve All' which aims to serve mankind around the world.

He is a celebrity entrepreneur and multiple world record holder who is the current sensation of writing and the founder of the fastest growing start-up, INKZOID FOUNDATION also the author of the book "The Record" and he is recognised as Karmaveer 2021 for his works in writing field and he also received the Dada Saheb Phalke 2021 for being the youngest Bengali to receive it.

He is featured in many magazines, websites and live shows/interviews and he is the inspiration of many for his famous line "Haters are my biggest motivators" and "Hardwork, Dedication and Creativity these 3 words can change your life" because he is Victorious in his life even after facing a lot of difficulties in his life including attempt to murders that's why he is a role model for many people.

His Achievements Includes

* Only Indian personality on whom 33 books are written in 13 different languages from 9 different publications and his biography is available in 13 different languages written by 13 different authors

* Multiple World Record Holder

* Karmaveer Chakra Awardee 2021

* Best Entrepreneur 2021 awarded by Legendary Actor, Shakti Kapoor from Biswa Bangla (Govt Of West Bengal).

* Business Icon Of The Year 2022 Awarded by Bollywood Diva, Neha Dhupia from Ministry Of Skills & Entrepreneurship (Govt Of India).

* Filmora Awards Awardee 2021

* Nation Pride Awardee 2022

* Youngest Safalta Talks Speaker

* Asia's Youngest World Record Strategist

* International Author

* Global Face Of Entrepreneurship Awardee 2021.

THE ORGANISATION

This felicitation was organised by the fastest growing publishing start-up is INKZOID FOUNDATION with ranking one for having more than 110 units within 10 months and it is the only publication with Express Free Publishing (No Hidden Charges) just within 3 hours, they featured the maximum number of people on Google in the last 8 months and also honours deserving talents for full free of cost which is first time ever in the history.

INKZOID FOUNDATION is an UASL (international) & ISO certified independent international publishing chain and community organisation along with mass production house founded by world record holder and celebrity author, Durlav Sarkar and it is a place of creative people such as a hub of open mic event organisers, dancers, musicians, artists, podcast artists and photographers by promoting them that is why it is another name for opportunity. They also felicitate people's true talents through world records and awards.

