INMYCITI hosted "THE CREATORS OF PUNJAB" event to honour creators with cooperation from GO 21 & Oxford Hospital, and Cabinet Minister DR BALJIT KAUR

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI organized the "THE CREATORS OF PUNJAB'', held on DEC 20, 2022, at JW Marriott, Chandigarh, an event conceptualized by the founders Gopal Arora and Krishan Arora, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab (AAP Party). The aim was to acknowledge the business & content creators for bringing innovation, growth, development & opportunities to Punjab.

The chief guest at the event was Cabinet Minister Ms Baljit Kaur (Department of Women & Child Development, Social Justice and Empowerment), who enlightened the audience by speaking about the reality of how everyone needs creators born out of Punjab as they can exclusively do the best for Punjab. The event had special guest S. Tarsem Singh Bhinder;

Chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), who awarded the receivers.

Gopal Arora and Krishan Arora, the founders of INMYCITI, believe that every single creator is a chance to see PUNJAB grow tremendously in various ways, be it Social Media, Pollywood Industry, Finance, FMCG, Education, Paper Mills, Textile or related Businesses. Therefore, they all need to be recognized, appreciated and provided prominent exposure to build the best in the nation. Krishan Arora is said to have been motivated by his mother, who created him, to see the best in everyone & take everybody along on the path to success. Hence, the event focused on celebrating the effort made by everybody collectively for Greater Punjab. The founders said that their vision and INMYCITI's vision is to bring forward the opportunities for everyone present to grow business by branding and networking at the event.

The event was presented by G.O. 21, led by Ashim Dhawan, for whom a unique Rap by MTV Hustle Fame: Rapper SUPER MANIKK was created. The performance by the rapper was highly appreciated & was later awarded by Dr Baljit Kaur. Another presenter was OXFORD HOSPITAL, led by Medical Director & Intervention Cardiologist Dr Gurbeer Singer Gill, who has treated more than 10,000 patients without heart stents. Oxford Hospital is a multi-speciality Hospital covering more than 15 Departments. Rtd. Capt. Dr Jasbir Kaur Sanghwal, Dr Gurbeer Singh Gill & Ashim Dhawan joined the stage with the Minister Dr Baljit Kaur to felicitate the awardees.

The event was sponsored by FIMA CARLO FRATTINI- India, led by Aman Anand. A luxury washroom experience, they create particular moods & styles in the bathroom. Anand spoke on the stage about the brand's luxury experience and awarded the receivers alongside VIP Guest S. Tarsem Singh Bhinder.

At the event, a unique Rap for Punjab & Dr Baljit Kaur was launched by a young Rapper Sanat Bahl & was performed at the event. In the second picture, you'd notice Dr Gurbeer Singh Gill (Medical Director: Oxford Hospital), Mansi Sharma (Actress & Creator), Rtd. Capt Dr Jasbir Kaur Sanghwal, Dr Baljit Kaur (Cabinet Minister), Mrs Dhawan & Mr Ashim Dhawan.



COP aimed to award the creators from various niches in different categories such as Emerging, Developed and Pillars. A few awardees were:



BUSINESS CREATORS WHO WERE FELICITATED WERE:

Sandeep Kataria: Crime Reformer Association, Saanvi Sood: Asian Girl Mountaineer, Maninder Singh Chadha: Harman Shares & Capital Services, Rasmeet Singh Sethi: Green Hedge Capital, Paras Arora: Arora Techno, Harish Mehra: Visiontrek Communication, Akshay Malhotra: School of Metaphysics, Raghav Seth: Romeo Juliet, Jyoti Sahdev: Glitz Jewels, Baldev Singh: B.S. Rain Harvesting Co Regd, Sparsh Gupta: Sri Ganpati Marketing, Varun Nevatia: S.V.Traders, Ayush Jain: Girnar Global, Muktideep Singh: Modern Colours Private Limited, Rajnish Garg: Invasset LLP, Bandana: B.B.India Enterprises Regd, Harish Goyal: Krishana Clearing & Forwarding Agency, Simple Kaur: Designer, Uday Grewal: Paragon Waterfront, & Rahul Mittal: BLV Exports

FEW CONTENT CREATORS INCLUDED-

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, Raj Dhaliwal, Tripti Malhotra, Mansi Sharma, Comic Singh: Manpreet Singh, Harkirat Kukreja, Gauri Virdi, Ashleen Kaur, Aman Singh Virk, Ashley Kaur, Sahil Gera, Divyank Dhingra, Amanpreet Kaur, Rajan Luthra, Teena Chhetri, Super Manikk, Harteerath Singh Kukreja, Vaishnavi Boora, Sajan, Taniya, Jugraj Singh, Gurpreet, Ankush Goyal, Galcy, Aditi Aarya, Pranav Nagpal, Akshita Vohra, Mahi Singla, Prabh Singh, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek Behal, & Sanat Bahl.

The event had interactive setups & took a whirl over social media. INMYCITI brings in a lot of new chapters when it comes to organizing events & setting new targets for everyone.

The creators were showered with Free Sneakers from Go 21 upon launching the new sneaker collection, which is highly adored by the audience. The event was coined by INMYCITI & supported by the Government of Punjab & gratitude goes out to respected Dr Baljit Kaur (Cabinet Minister) for making this all happen.

To contact or learn more about the brands, click the links below:

IMC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inmyciti/

Go 21 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/go21.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

