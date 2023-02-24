Innodisk launches Patented iSLC Firmware Technology with 100K P/E Cycles to seize the 5G Networking and AI Smart City Opportunities

Taipei [Taiwan], February 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 5G industry has been booming, particularly in networking slicing technology, which has enabled the development of an efficient transmission architecture for 5G networks. Network slicing allows carriers to build multiple networks to meet the differentiated requirements of different customers for network capabilities, which also brings new data storage challenges for the industry.

To help customers overcome the obstacles of storing and accessing data in harsh industrial environments, Innodisk, a leading global provider of industrial-grade flash storage, has launched the most comprehensive line of industrial-grade storage solutions. Especially in response to the high-strength reading and writing requirements generated by IoT devices and AI edge computing, Innodisk has introduced the new-generation patented iSLC technology with its exclusive firmware technology breakthrough. Combining the BiCS5 112-layer TLC 3D NAND Flash, the new technology enhances the industrial storage performance and achieves the industry-highest 100K P/E cycles. Compared to traditional TLC 3D NAND Flash, this extends the lifespan by 33 times.





In addition, seeing that many 5G networking, 5G infrastructure, and smart city applications are implemented under harsh outdoor conditions or in 24/7 environments, such as smart e-payment based on AI vision inspection and ANPR, Innodisk leverages its hardware-software integration capability to embed the firmware technologies with the iSLC Series. With Innodisk's exclusive iData Guard and iPower Guard firmware, the data transition can be conducted under unstable environments and be protected to achieve optimal stability and experience for the business opportunities of 5G networking, smart city, and AIoT applications.

The Innodisk iSLC Series supports SATA and PCIe interfaces and provides various specifications of sizes as well as the standard and industrial wide-range temperature models. Now, the SATA SSD 3IE7 and PCIe 4IG2-P Series are available in the market, and the PCIe 3IE6 and PCIe 4IE3 Series will soon have their launch in Q2, 2023. Customers from different vertical fields can find the ideal solutions from Innodisk's comprehensive and high-quality offers to seize the growing industrial business opportunities.

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

