Innovana sets foot in P2P File Sharing Industry with launch of XHAREit

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Innovana in mid-November launched XHAREit, a Made in India smart mobile application that helps in making data transfer as easy and speedy as it should be.

Through this application, Android users will be able to share their applications, pictures, online documents along with large videos on the go.

Upholding its promise of providing the best services at the lowest price, the XHAREit app can be downloaded and used without spending a single penny. Users will be able to share any type of unlimited files without using the internet which undoubtedly gives this app an edge above others and which is also its USP.

Key points about XHAREit:

Launch Date: November 17, 2021

Pricing: Free to download and use

Available for: Android 5.0 and above

XHAREit File Transfer App: Key Takeaways

Encrypted and Secure File Transfer: The fact that it uses cutting-edge QR code technology in its processing will make data sharing more encrypted and secured.

Share Large Files Offline: With XHAREit, Android users will be able to send or receive files of unlimited size rapidly without the internet.



Fast File Transfer: XHAREit will help its users transfer multiple files in one go, in seconds.

Wireless Sharing: Using this one-of-a-kind file transfer tool, users will be able to share large files offline without any cables. Even the largest files can now be shared using QR code scanning.

Share files of any type: It allows almost all types of data transfer such as pdf sharing, zip file sharing, apps, videos, music, and even games sharing.

Phenomenal Compatibility: XHAREit doesn't just allow its users transfer data of any type, it also affirms these data transfers from almost any phone. This smart tool is compatible with all Android devices of OS 5.0 and above.

Free File Transfer: The best thing about XHAREit is, it does not charge a single penny yet does not compromise on the safety of users' private data.

Unlike its competitors, XHAREit does not charge a fortune to share your files. Additionally, its security strategy is quite convincing. The use of cutting-edge technology in this app caters to the data privacy needs of its users.

"With the launch of XHAREit, Innovana continues its commitment to making comprehensive and innovative offerings available for users," said Chandan Garg, Chairman & MD of Innovana.

"Everyone at Innovana worked hard to create this smart tool which makes data sharing as easy, fast, and secure as possible. We are pleased to bring forward this revolutionary innovation that offers a suite of benefits," he further added.

One can install XHAREit on their Android smartphones by clicking on the link below and transfer any personal data in the most secure and simple way possible.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharefiles.shareapps.filetransfer.shareit

