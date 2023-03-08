Innovation easy, effective and economical tool for asset creation

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ATK): Maheshkumar is a renowned expert in reinforcement technologies. Having twenty-plus years of international experience to his credit, he is a new-age entrepreneur. His focus is on research and development as a core strategy of the business. His work in fibres and fabrics for industrial reinforcement lead to JOGANI Reinforcement- widely acknowledged by Indian and International buyers.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are essential ingredients in building a successful commercial venture. The ways in which these two concepts fuel enterprise are something entrepreneur's never stop exploring.

Engineering Fibers and Fabrics are very much in high demand driven by innovations in composite and high-performance products across industries including Infrastructure, Automobile, Defense and Textile itself.

The driving force behind the trend is Post covid relocation of the manufacturing sector towards India. New sunshine sectors are evolving including the EV revolution. Defense privatization opened new doors for composite industries all these industries are looking for reinforcement products including engineering fibers and fabrics.

At Jogani, the focus is towards product according to the need of the industry specialty coating and thermal processes may alter engineering properties which suits to need of the specific sector.

Jogani Plaster mesh Is such a product solving crack problem in the construction industry.

JOGANI Glass Fiber Mesh or JOGANI Plaster Mesh is made from fiber glass yarn using leno weaving method and coated with alkali-resistant acrylic co polymer coating. It is a non-metallic, inorganic material with superior mechanical properties. Having high tensile strength, aging resistance, resistance to acids, salt, and alkali make this fabric wonder material for all type of reinforcement and crack control in construction applications. Using JOGANI Waterproofing mesh in varies waterproofing technique is widely appreciated by waterproofing contractors in India. JOGANI Fiber Glass Mesh is widely used to reinforce natural marble, artificial pebble materials, external insulation and wall joints. One can trat rcc- masonry joints and concealed area with JOGANI Plaster Mesh for crack control and durability of structure. JOGANI Plaster mesh is a high quality fibreglass mesh comes with anti-bacterial properties and do not decomposed or rust. Soft and flexible fabric-like material is very high in tensile strength, it can withstand in high load without significant deformation. Architect can found JOGANI Plaster mesh a super fabric they may used to create different objects and shapes.

JOGANI Fiber Glass Mesh can used in plastic products, electronic components and varies other industries as well. Fiber glass mesh can easily used and handles. It's safe and user-friendly product with a range of innovative application possibilities.





As growth is huge scarcity of skilled human resource is key challenge.

"Executing an idea which addresses a specific challenge and achieves value for both the self and society. Innovation is a never-ending process.

Many people think of innovation but don't execute, but if someone has an amazing idea, it changes the world and that's that. True innovation is much more complex.

Karsanbhai Patel did not invent detergent. Instead his innovation in distribution, money back guarantee and appealing price point is what translated into Nirma story where an Indian entrepreneur took one the MNCs and rewrote the rules of the business.

What is important to understand is that the innovation need not be grandiose. Instead to be effective it must be simple and focused on addressing specific issue or need. It is always better to able to start small, requiring limited resources, few people and only a small market. Otherwise there is not enough time to make the adjustments and changes that are invariably required in the initial stage. Innovations are to be handled by ordinary human being so it should not be too complex or clever.

India has long branded itself as the world's leading outsourcing destination for global companies, particularly for those in the technology sector - but in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the time is ripe for the world's most populous country to reinvent itself.

There is a burgeoning start-up and innovation culture, as shown by the Global Innovation Index, where India has improved its ranking from 81 to 52 between 2015 and 2019.

There is no denying that the future of technology will continue to revolutionize our lives. In a few years, driverless cars may be the norm for everyone, and robots will be commonplace in factories. Future technology is sure to transform our lives in unbelievable ways, but here we highlight the many common ways technology is changing our lives today look around you. Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a futuristic notion, it's here right now--such as software that senses what we need, supply chains that "think" in real-time, and robots that respond to changes in their environment. 21st-century pioneer companies are already using AI to innovate and grow fast. The bottom line is this: Businesses that understand how to harness AI can surge ahead. Those that neglect it will fall behind. Which side are you on?

"Connective advantageous interaction - human-human, machine-human, human-machine - will keep on thickening." To connect Jogani reinforcement please visit www.joganireinforcement.com

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

