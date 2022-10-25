Innovative Blockchain Solutions to explode on the Market: Cronos, Internet Computer, and Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrency investments have a track record of creative massive earning potential.

This is chiefly due to Blockchain technology's solutions, particularly in the financial market.

Some innovative Blockchain-driven projects are Cronos (CRO), Internet Computer (ICP), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which are leading the way and are the coins to watch out for, according to many analysts.

Cronos (CRO) - The Profitable Platform

Cronos (CRO) is a wonderful cryptocurrency project chiefly intended to serve the crypto.com website. Initially developed on the Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos ecosystem, it migrated to the crypto.com chain and serves as a means for easy porting and migration of Blockchain projects from other chains.

Cronos (CRO) offers low transaction costs, remarkably high throughput with a 5-6 second block time, and fast transaction finality.

It is a decentralized digital asset run on an energy-efficient, open-source, and publicly accessible chain. Cronos (CRO) tokens offer utility on the crypto.com chain to pay transaction fees, reward network validators and node operators, and secure the ecosystem. Currently, the platform boasts over 50 million active users.

Internet Computer (ICP): A New Decentralized Cloud Computing Protocol

Day by day, the vulnerabilities of centralized data management systems become more evident. From data breach incidents to hacking, data loss, and asset compromisation, there is a rising need to provide lasting digital solutions to this problem.

This is where the Internet Computer (ICP) cryptocurrency comes in, as it provides a decentralized smart contract-enabled platform for storing, transferring, and processing data on the internet.

The future of the Internet is decentralization, and it is great to see that Internet Computer (ICP) is championing the course of the digital revolution. Internet Computer (ICP) creates a platform for developing data solutions, DeFi tools, and Blockchain-powered systems. The native ICP token serves as a utility and governance feature, ensuring the full decentralization of the protocol and securing the network.



Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) Commitment to Utility



The surge of meme coins has saturated the industry as developers see it as a cash grab leveraging the community hype around the projects. For this reason, many meme coins are not particularly safe investments as they are prone to price volatility. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to do things differently.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency designed to cater to the needs of the new-age crypto enthusiast, as it offers premium decentralized services, high security, and huge profit potential.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project is also committed to environmental sustainability, as 5% of proceeds from the token presale would go to charity efforts for marine life conservation.

While a relatively new token, it intends to quickly set itself aside as the meme coin of choice for new users. The BIG token serves a utility and governance purpose within the community as it connects the community, facilitates payment of gas fees, secures the network, and provides governance to the community.

Blockchain innovation has barely scratched the surface, as there is room for improvement. With the advancement of this technology, projects like Cronos (CRO), Internet Computer (ICP), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be included.

