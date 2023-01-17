Innovative startups to look out for in 2023

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/GPRC): Nearly a decade ago, India had less than 750 startups that showed the way and inspired budding entrepreneurs to take a giant leap of faith and launch their own ventures. Today, with over 84,000 Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups, India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem striving to disrupt the status quo with their innovative solutions. Thanks to government-led measures such as Skill India, Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India and Mudra Yojana and private players such as growth accelerators and incubators, the startup ecosystem in India is poised to grow leaps and bounds and is ready to face all odds that come its way.

From education to tech, food services to logistics, artisan platforms to eCommerce, here are 15 such innovative startups working towards reimagining business in their chosen fields.

Kart 4U

Kart 4U is a revolutionary tech-driven platform that intends to organise the unorganised street vendors' community (rehdi) by providing them with upskilling and forward market linkage support through the provision of skill certification and also help them avail micro-loans to grow their venture as a self-reliant entrepreneur. Moreover, it hosts the kart vendors on its platform and connects them with potential consumers, enabling them to search, choose and order from their favourite karts at reasonable prices.

Rath

The company offers a dedicated e-platform named 'RATH', which acts as an aggregator of skilled and certified auto and taxi drivers via its App. It also provides other value-added services like ranking and profiling of drivers, as well as insurance facilities for drivers on the portal. The company hopes to solve the prevalent problems in the taxi aggregation industry with win-win solutions for all stakeholders.

R Sai

R Sai is a revolutionary tech-driven aggregator platform that aims to upskill the logistics workforce with the inclusion of certified drivers and support staff in the transport and logistics business. It also enables price comparison for various logistics services across the globe. Presently, they are serving the sector with a fleet of 3000+ trucks which are delivering quality and on-time service to its clients.

Maa Boli

Maa boli is unleashing the untapped potential of the media and entertainment industry by providing pre and post-production solutions with the intervention of new-age technology to speed and scale the various sustainable business models at an early stage.

Their vision is to build a tech-inclusive, transparent and robust aggregator platform to recognise and normalise the title of a skilled workforce of media/entertainment and allied industries.

Bhagva

It offers a dedicated e-commerce platform for any individual to get ready solutions related to his/her spiritual needs like religious texts, aarti compilations, bhajans and kirtans compendium etc. as well as an online marketplace for purchasing items related to religious offerings like dhoop, agarbatti, havan samagri, religious texts etc.

Soltech

Buniyad Earn While Learn Private Limited has developed the 'Soltech' App, which is a dedicated aggregator/E-commerce platform for all power/battery /solar needs of the consumer and corporate houses. Soltech provides a price comparison of all solar products brand-wise with features and warranty. This is the first of its kind of platform to have multi-brand solar products with a comparison of features, prices, etc.

Bohos Villa

Bohos Villa is a tech-driven platform to integrate artisans, craftsmen and other skilled workers engaged in traditional arts and crafts with an online marketplace through the provision of forward market linkages and upskilling opportunities along with a ready marketplace.



Farmers City

Farmers City is focused on creating maximum awareness and reaching every nook and corner of India to educate farmers about technology to reduce production costs and generate additional business opportunities for their crops. It is a one-stop solution for all farmers' needs, like hiring Farm Labour. They connect farming labour to every Farmer, whether Corporate or Consumer, who wants to hire farming labour for their farms in contractual /individual farming in India and abroad.

Khaanpaan

Khaanpaan is an online platform to provide skilled personnel for the F&B sector as well as the Hospitality industry. On the platform, the existing workforce in these sectors can signup and upgrade their skills & education digitally. It is a one-stop solution for all aspiring Indian youth who want to make a career in the hospitality sector.

Maseeha

It is a one-stop tech-driven solution which aims to provide an easy and accessible portal to skilled, certified and verified blue-collar workers like cooks, plumbers, electricians, housekeeping executives, drivers, car washers, beauticians, elderly and child-care and security guards for their job search requirements. It also enables industry people and individuals to enlist and find a matching candidate as per their requirements for ease of functioning.

Justitiaa

Justitiaa offers its proprietary services through its Mobile Application and website platform. The platform offers Online Dispute Resolution ("ODR") services, training and skilling of legal professionals and students, conduct Moot Court competitions across law colleges, provide live news bulletin service, publishes proprietary content and acts as an aggregator platform for such similar academic and professional content all under one roof in the form of an easily accessible and free-to-use mobile application and web-platform.

Fashion verse

Fashion verse is an aggregator platform for fashion designers and boutique managers to uplift them through training, certification and getting them linked with the forward market to increase sales and revenues individually. It is a 1-stop solution Platform for verified and certified experts for all stakeholder needs in the Fashion and apparel sector.

They already have significant achievements working with people in the skill sector, which shall come in handy to enter the fashion sector as a tech-aggregator of choice. It has a scalable and sustainable business model which has the potential to revolutionise the skilling and startup space.

News Reach

NewsReach is an integrated tech platform for content creators, publications & advertisers. It allows content creators to licence their original content directly to publications and solves the significant problem of on-demand credible content. Whereas for advertisements, it provides a marketing opportunity to reach 500 million+ vernacular audiences & connects to last-mile audiences.

mydoot

myDooT is a free, independent issue resolution and service-providing platform. myDooT serves an aggregator for customer requests and connects consumers with Experts, Brands, OEMs. Utility Providers to help find the best resolution and service.

Every household faces breakdowns in routine life and needs various services. Searching for lost invoices and remembering registration or warranty dates is itself a job. Contacting customer care service center and explaining them an issue is another hassle. myDooT is continuously working towards addressing these challenges. Their application provides a simple, transparent platform for both the customers and the service providers.

