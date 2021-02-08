INOX Air Products bags contract from ArcelorMittal for air separation unit at Hazira Plant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): INOX Air Products (INOXAP), India's largest manufacturer of Industrial and Medical Gases, has announced that it has bagged a prestigious contract from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India) to set up its 5th cryogenic Air Separation Unit at Hazira Plant.

The installation of the fifth ASU by INOXAP at Hazira will give shape to India's largest single-operator onsite Industrial Gas Complex on a BOO basis, which will support the first major expansion in India by ArcelorMittal, world's largest steel company, after the acquisition of Essar Steel.

At an investment of INR 300 crore, INOXAP's fifth cryogenic ASU at AM/NS India's Hazira plant would have the capacity to generate 700 TPD of Gaseous Oxygen and 300 TPD of Gaseous Nitrogen along with other liquid gases. Once completed, the Gas Complex would have a combined production capacity of more than 9000 TPD of industrial gases.

Sharing his views on the prestigious contract, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director - INOX Air Products said, "We are indeed honoured by the continued trust ArcelorMittal management has reposed on us for supporting them in their growth plans. The new contract for setting up yet another ASU underlines our reliability, commitment and consistency to our strategic customer. The deployment, which is projected to be commissioned in a record period of 15 months, will make us the proud operators of country's largest onsite Industrial Gas Complex on BOO basis, that too in a plant operated by ArcelorMittal, the largest steel manufacturer in the world."



Commenting on the contract, Wim Van Gerven, Chief Operating Officer of AM/NS India said, "We are pleased to partner with INOX Air Products for yet another Oxygen Plant at our Hazira facility as we begin our first major expansion in India post the acquisition of Essar Steel. Looking at our long term relationship, we are confident that INOX Air Products will support us in our growth journey, as we prepare ourselves to cater to the country's growing steel demand."

The fifth cryogenic Air Separation Unit at its Hazira Plant would supply the Oxygen and Nitrogen gases required to meet the additional demand due to the phased brownfield expansion of AM/NS India's capacity from the current 7.2 MTPA to 8.6 MTPA. This expansion is a part of their larger expansion plans across India.

INOXAP's long term, onsite gas supply partnership with AM/NS India began in the year 2005 when erstwhile Essar Steel awarded a contract for an 885 TPD Cryogenic ASU on BOO basis. This relationship achieved newer heights when INOXAP was chosen as a preferred partner to outsource the majority of its captive ASUs resulting into INOXAP acquiring all 3 ASU assets of 1700 TPD capacity each from Essar Steel in 2015 and entered into a long term contract for the supply of all Industrial Gases on a BOO basis.

INOXAP has been servicing the needs of the Indian Steel Industry for over 45 years now. As an integrated Industrial Gas supplier, INOXAP offers efficient solutions including Application Technology in areas like BF Enrichment, EAF O2 Lancing, Ladle Furnace Pre-Heating (Oxy- Fuel Burners), RHF Enrichment, Argon Oxygen De-carburization, Oxy-Fuel Assisted Melting and Molten Metal Blanketing (MMB) in Induction Furnace, and supplies of Industrial Gases for the same, either through on-site ASUs or through bulk supplies from its 44 plants across the country.

