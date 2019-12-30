Inox Wind signs term sheet for 250 MW EPC contract from Continuum Power Trading

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Monday it has signed a term sheet with Continuum Power Trading to supply, erect and commission 250 megawatt of two wind power projects.

The first phase of 126 MW of the project is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of FY21 at Dayapar in district Bhuj of Gujarat and will be executed on a turnkey project basis.

Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations and maintenance services.

The common infrastructure like 220 kilovolt pooling substation at Dayapar, 220 KV bay at Power Grid Corporation Nirona end and 220 KV transmission line for 72 km is ready. The project will be executed on a plug-and-play basis.

"The project will be commissioned in two phases and will comprise of 2 MW and 3 MW turbines, the most efficient and cost-effective indigenous wind turbines of the country," said Kailash Tarachandani, Executive Director and CEO of Inox Wind.

"We are one of the few selected players ideally positioned to grow in this market scenario and we are focusing on ramping up operations and increasing execution," he said in a statement.

Besides manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generator systems, Inox Wind offers services including wind resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, erection and commissioning, and long-term operation and maintenance of power projects.

