InQube 2022 concludes at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence; IIT Madras wins top prize

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence today announced the conclusion of the second edition of InQube, a national-level business quiz, business case and simulation competition organised by its School of Management and Entrepreneurship. A multifaceted competition to discover, challenge, unite and reward India's undergraduate young minds, InQube brought together more than 3,000 teams spread across more than 50 cities across India.

The competition finale was held from September 9-11, 2022. The winning teams walked away with cash prizes amounting to Rs 5 lakh.



The winners, Anvit Reddy and Anand R from IIT-Madras, said, "We are extremely happy that we participated in InQube, and the competition was tough right to the last round. We are truly thankful for the hospitality shown to us by the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, and we will urge others to participate and gain the learning experience that InQube has provided us."





Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation and Chairperson, HCL Technologies was the chief guest at the Grand Finale. She congratulated the winners and applauded the entrepreneurial zeal demonstrated by the participating teams.



Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, said, "Fostering an innovative and entrepreneurial culture and nurturing leadership is at the very core of our Institution's philosophy. The spirit of entrepreneurship aligns closely with India's young demographic - a dynamic segment that is always questioning the status quo, is not risk averse and is always open to challenges. As an institution of eminence, our endeavour was to bring together this group of young minds who share these values and this led to us launching InQube - an initiative to help students transform into promising entrepreneurs."

A multifaceted competition, InQube was first held in 2021 and has been specially curated for undergraduate students, to help discover and ignite their entrepreneurship zeal. It began with a preliminary round held online for all registered participants to participate in. Following this, the top 100 teams moved on to the cluster round - an online quiz, post which the top two teams per cluster got selected for the national-level quarter-finals' quiz (held in-person).

The top three teams from each of the 12 zones were selected for the national semi-finals and participated in the business case and simulation on campus. Finally, the top six teams from the semi-finals competed in the grand finale, hosted by Venky Srinivasan, CEO and Co-founder, Nexus Consulting.

