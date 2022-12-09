Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) announces admissions for 2023 - 2024

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/GPRC): Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) announces admissions for their various Programs. This unique program offers a glimpse into the life of an IBCA student and provides the opportunity to get an insider's guide into the exciting world of hospitality and culinary arts.

Institute of Bakery & Culinary arts, has announced scholarships worth Rs 1.5 crores to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is Rs 10,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,00,000. The scholarship grants would depend on the course structure. The scholarship is eligible for all courses at the Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts.

IBCA is a leading institute in teaching and learning for comprehensive Bakery and Culinary programs with national and international certificates. Accredited with City and Guilds (London), Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, India (THSC), National Skills Development Corporation, India (NSDC), and London Academy of Professional Training (LAPT).



Dr Chef Balendra Singh Director of the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts(IBCA) says, "IBCA is one of the reputed institutes of its kind in North India. We have 20+ years of experience in the field of bakery and culinary arts and trained more than 12000 students globally. At IBCA, we assure you that we will provide guaranteed job placement as we have 120+ associated product partners. We have placed more than 150 students internationally who have learned the skills of top chefs and the best."

The following courses are available in the IBCA institute with their respective duration: 18 months Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18 Months Advance Diploma Course In Pastry (Level 3), 12 Months Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12 Months Diploma Course In Pastry Arts (Level 2), 6 Months Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), 6 Months Certificate Course In Culinary (Level 1),3 Months Certificate Course In Culinary, 3 Months Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Applications for Academic Year 2023-24 are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalents. The last date to apply is 10 January 2023.

For more information please visit the Website: https://www.chefibpa.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

