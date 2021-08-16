Institute of Eminence Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Empanels Jaro Education as Enrolment Partner- Award-Winning Programs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recognizing the need of professionals to augment their skillsets for the complex business environment of the present and future, Jaro Education has collaborated with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to offer the University's MBA (Executive) degree and Certificate program in Data Science & Analytics for Business (DSAB).

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is India's youngest 'Institution of Eminence' as recognized by the Government of India.

The University's MBA (Executive) is a UGC approved two-year degree program, delivered in a flexible and blended mode, for working professionals who want to boost their career without having to forego their current jobs. It is distinguished by its focus on market relevance for the digital economy, internationally acclaimed faculty, future ready experiential curriculum, and a flexible delivery schedule that meets the needs of the on-the-go professionals.

The DSAB, on the other hand, is an eight-month Certificate program with close to 200 hours of guided learning, for young professionals to get an immersive, hands-on and rigorous training on the most relevant analytics tools that businesses around the world are using in complex decision-making.

Dr Bibek Banerjee, Dean of Shiv Nadar University's School of Management & Entrepreneurship and the Academy of Continuing Education said, "The ongoing pandemic has hit the Ctrl+Alt+Reset for our lives in general, and the business world in particular. At the emergence of new business realities, the way learning is delivered needs to adapt and change as well. Our MBA (Executive) and the Data Science & Analytics for Business (DSAB) programs, are both designed to empower and enable professionals with the skills and tools to successfully navigate the uncertain world ahead. As a private university with a 'public mission' at its core, we at Shiv Nadar University believe that excellent quality education benchmarked to international standards, can be designed smartly and delivered innovatively and affordably. Our collaboration with Jaro Education is to make our world-class and industry relevant programs more accessible to the young professionals whose careers will be deeply affected by the dynamic future of work."

Sharing her views on the importance of the partnership, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "Jaro Education's collaboration with Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, comes at an opportune moment when organizations are gearing up for the post-COVID industry scenario. These distinctive courses will surely benefit working professionals who are aiming to educate themselves on solving complex business problems and adding value to their professional endeavours."



MBA (Executive) degree program of Shiv Nadar University covers new-age subjects and concepts including Design Thinking, Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Financial Engineering and Technology, Digital Transformation Strategy, and many more.

The Data Science and Analytics for Business program provides personalised mentorship and tutorials by industry experts and academicians, exposure to competitive hackathons, and opportunities for networking with industry leaders and peers.

Upon completing the DSAB program, learners will receive 15 academic credit points that can be applied against a proposed future Master's Degree program in Business Analytics at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

Those interested in the programs can enrol here:

Data Science And Analytics For Business by Shiv Nadar University | Jaro Education

MBA (Executive) Degree - Shiv Nadar University | Jaro Education

